New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series: Sky Stadium, Wellington, pitch history and T20I records

Sky Stadium, Wellington, will host the final T20I of the ongoing series between Pakistan and New Zealand. The Blackcaps have already attained an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, and will be keen to end the series with a 4-1 scoreline.

On the other side, Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat in the previous game after pulling off a memorable run-chase in the third T20I. The Men in Green will be out to play for pride in Wellington.

Before the fifth T20I of the series begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Sky Stadium, Wellington, T20I records

The coin toss should not play much of a role in the upcoming match because teams losing the toss have won 11 out of the 16 T20Is in Wellington. The pitch has assisted the pace bowlers in the past.

Here are some other important stats to know from the previous 16 T20I matches played in Wellington:

T20I matches played: 16

Won by teams batting first: 7

Won by teams batting second: 9

Highest individual score: 84 - Tim Seifert (NZ) vs India, 2019

Best bowling figures: 6/30 - Ashton Agar (AUS) vs New Zealand, 2021

Highest team total: 219/6 - New Zealand vs India, 2019

Lowest team total: 101 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 216/4 - Australia vs New Zealand, 2024

Average first innings score: 156.

Sky Stadium, Wellington, pitch report

The Wellington pitch report will be broadcasted live before the two captains come out for the coin toss. The pitch has seemed equally helpful to batters and bowlers in the recent past.

Pakistan do not have fond memories of playing T20I cricket at this stadium. Back in 2016, the Men in Geen lost all their wickets for just 101 in a bilateral match against the Kiwis here.

Sky Stadium, Wellington, last T20I

Australia beat New Zealand by six wickets in a nail-biting thriller at this venue on February 21, 2024. The Blackcaps posted 215/3 in 20 overs, and in response, the Aussies reached 216/4 on the last ball of the match.

It was the highest successful run-chase in T20Is played at this venue. Three batters recorded a half-century during that clash between New Zealand and Australia. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: NZ 215/3 (Rachin Ravindra 68, Mitchell Marsh 1/21) lost to AUS 216/4 (Mitchell Marsh 72*, Mitchell Santner 2/42) by 6 wickets.

