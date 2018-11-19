×
New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test: Test cricket is up and running

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
60   //    19 Nov 2018, 20:41 IST

Abu Dhabi Test is a good promotion to Test Cricket
Abu Dhabi Test is a good promotion to Test Cricket

The First Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan played at Abu Dhabi is a fantastic advertisement for Test cricket. The match will most certainly change the opinion of the younger generation that Test match is boring.

Even in social media, one would find more readings of an IPL article rather than on an opinion expressed for a Test match. Test match, for youngsters, is looked upon as more time consuming and worth not the waiting.

Coming back to the Abu Dhabi Test match, in a closely fought Test match, New Zealand won by just 4 runs to go one up in the 3 Test match series. Quite naturally, this was New Zealand’s narrowest margin of victory while for Pakistan, it was their narrowest defeat in terms of the number of runs.

Pakistan would be more disappointed with the outcome since they thought they were in command right through this Test match. They never expected a reverse on home ground against New Zealand who were lacking in world-class spinners. But New Zealand in the past have shown that with a couple of world-class players, could give the top teams in the world a run for their money.

New Zealand showed tremendous fighting skills to come back into this Test match after being shot out for 153 runs in the first innings.

New Zealand first innings

Yasir Shah bowled beautifully in both the innings
Yasir Shah bowled beautifully in both the innings

This Test match was a roller-coaster ride which witnessed a lot of ups and downs in every session of play. This match could be termed as a match with too many batting collapses.

New Zealand captain was lucky enough to win the toss and bat first. But New Zealand were reduced to 39 for 3 before Captain Williamson and Nicholls put on 72 runs for the fourth wicket. At 111 for 3, New Zealand were comfortably placed to cross 250, if not more. That was when the first collapse happened.

The wicket of Nicholls brought about a collapse and from 111 for 3 New Zealand were bundled out for 153. Williamson was the highest scorer for New Zealand with 63.

For Pakistan, Yasir Shah took 3 wickets and Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Haris Sohail took 2 wickets each.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018 Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Azhar Ali Kane Williamson
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
