New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Semi-Final 1

We’re into the business end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 and the first semi-final will see New Zealand take on Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

New Zealand qualified for the semi-finals after topping Group 1. They won three out of five games to finish with seven points to their name. They beat Ireland in their last group game to seal a berth in the semi-finals.

After being asked to bat first, Kane Williamson scored 61 off 35 balls to power his side to 185 at the end of their 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Irish side to 150/9 to win the game by 35 runs. Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, finishing with three wickets. They will look to reach their second consecutive T20 World Cup final by beating Pakistan at the SCG.

Pakistan, meanwhile, were down and out of the T20 World Cup 2022. They lost their first two fixtures and won next three to qualify for the semi-finals. They were helped by the results of other teams but will be delighted to finish in the final four.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh convincingly in their last fixture. Shaheen Afridi bowled a brilliant spell of 4/22, which helped Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/8 in their must-win clash.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 32 as they chased down the total in the penultimate over to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the competition. They will be eager to make it to the final by coming out on top over the Kiwis on Wednesday.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Semi-Final 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 9 2022, Wednesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

New Zealand vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface to avoid damage.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Sydney are expected to range between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Probable XIs

New Zealand

New Zealand beat Ireland convincingly in their last game and aren't expected to tinker with the winning combination for their semi-final clash against Pakistan.

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan

Pakistan have found the right combination and will mostly stick to it for their clash against the Kiwis.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

New Zealand vs Pakistan where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Devon Conway to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes