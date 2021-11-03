New Zealand vs Scotland Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Clinical is the only word that comes to mind while trying to describe New Zealand's win over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup two days ago.

The Blackcaps, much like their opponents, were under the pump after losing their opening game of the T20 World Cup to Group 2 table-toppers Pakistan. But they brought their 'A' game under the spotlight, much like they have done throughout the last few ICC events.

New Zealand will have the chance to establish themselves as favorites to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 2 when they face off against unfancied Scotland on Wednesday, November 3 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Unfortunately for Scotland, their involvement in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup hasn't gone to plan. They were first hammered by Afghanistan, with the spin threats of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan proving too much to handle. Kyle Coetzer's men - in the absence of their captain, to be fair - were then narrowly beaten by Namibia, who were arguably Scotland's best chance of notching up a win in the tournament.

Although Scotland are the definite underdogs heading into this game, they can play without pressure against New Zealand, whose chances of moving into second place are dim even if they snatch a massive win. Afghanistan are comfortably placed in second with a net run rate of 3.097, and only a miracle would make the New Zealand vs Afghanistan clash anything but a virtual quarter-final.

T20 World Cup 2021: Net run rate bound to be on New Zealand's mind against capable Scotland

Pakistan v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

New Zealand's batting has been under the scanner in the T20 World Cup so far, but Daryl Mitchell made the most of his top-order role to play a fiery cameo to take the game away from India. With Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway forming the rest of the top four, the Kiwis have shown that they have the firepower to compete with the best teams in the tournament.

Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner have been impeccable with their lines and lengths, getting the most out of the surfaces they have played on. Support from Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Adam Milne has helped New Zealand make up for the absence of express quick Lockie Ferguson. If New Zealand's middle order can step up against Scotland, they will be confident of their chances heading into the Super 12 game against Afghanistan.

Scotland will take heart from their fighting display against Namibia, but they need to play out of their skin to beat the Blackcaps. Coetzer's men do have a few strong areas. Their pace attack comprising of Josh Davey, Brad Wheal and Safyaan Sharif is lethal on their day, while Michael Leask and Mark Watt are capable spinners.

It's the batting that has let Scotland down so far, especially against spin. Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Calum MacLeod and Matthew Cross are yet to come up with a significant contribution in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, while Leask's fighting 44 was their only saving grace against Namibia.

While Scotland are a talented side, New Zealand have not only a better unit on paper but also significantly more exposure to ICC events. On the back of an impressive win against India, the Blackcaps can be backed to keep their winning momentum going. The margin of victory remains the only question, with New Zealand entering this game as firm favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand to win Match 32 of the T20 World Cup

Edited by Sai Krishna

