New Zealand vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The seventh warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will see New Zealand take on South Africa. The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will be hosting this encounter on Monday (October 2).

New Zealand had a perfect start to their preparations for the World Cup 2023. They convincingly beat Pakistan by five wickets in their warm-up fixture on Friday.

After being asked to bowl first, the Kiwis struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as Pakistan posted 345 on the board. Mitchell Santner registered figures of 2/39 for New Zealand. In reply, fifties from Rachin Ravindra (97), Kane Williamson (54), Daryl Mitchell (59), and Mark Chapman (65*) helped them ace the chase in the 44th over.

South Africa, on the other hand, had no chance of taking the field as their warm-up fixture against Afghanistan at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram was washed out due to rain. Temba Bavuma has returned to South African side but will miss the warm-up fixture against New Zealand. Aiden Markram will be leading the side in Bavuma’s absence and the Proteas will be hoping to get some game time on Monday ahead of the World Cup 2023.

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 7, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023

Date and Time: October 2 2023, Monday, 2 pm IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand vs South Africa Pitch Report

The surface at the Greenfield International Stadium is expected to assist the pacers. With the overcast conditions, the pacers can make full use of it and swing the new ball both ways. The batters will have to work hard for runs while playing here.

New Zealand vs South Africa Weather Forecast

It will be another damp day in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. There is a high chance of rain predicted on matchday, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

New Zealand vs South Africa Probable XIs

New Zealand

Squads

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa

Squads

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

(Note: All players in the squad can participate since it is a practice match).

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction

New Zealand will be high on confidence after their last match while South Africa haven't yet had a taste of the conditions. The Kiwis have all the bases covered and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this warm-up fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

(Note: The game starts at 2 pm IST but the coverage starts at 12.30 pm IST)

