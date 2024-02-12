New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second and final Test of the series between New Zealand and South Africa will begin on Tuesday, February 13. The Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the match, with the Kiwis currently leading the series by a 1-0 margin.

The first Test at the Bay Oval was a one-sided affair. On the back of a double-century from Rachin Ravindra (240) and a century from Kane Williamson (118), New Zealand posted 511 on the board. South Africa got bundled out on 162 to concede a hefty first-innings lead of 349.

Williamson smashed a century in the second innings and New Zealand declared their innings on 179/4 to set an improbable 529-run target for the Proteas. New Zealand then knocked over the visitors for 247 to win the game by 281 runs and take an unassailable lead in the two-match series.

The inexperienced South African side, who were completely outplayed in the opening Test, will have to bring out their absolute best to level the series. The Kiwis, meanwhile, will be looking to complete a whitewash in Hamilton.

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024

Date and Time: February 13 – February 17, 2024, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

New Zealand vs South Africa Head-to-Head

New Zealand and South Africa have faced each other on 48 occasions in the longest format. While the Kiwis have won six times, South Africa have emerged victorious on 26 occasions, with 16 games ending in a draw.

Matches played: 48

New Zealand won: 6

South Africa won: 26

Drawn: 16

New Zealand vs South Africa Pitch Report

The surface at the Seddon Park assists the bowlers. The seamers are expected to get plenty of help from the surface while bowling with the new ball. As the game progresses, it will become good to bat on. Expect an intense battle between the bat and the ball at the venue.

New Zealand vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hamilton on the opening day of the Test is expected to range between 9 and 26 degrees Celsius. The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket throughout the five days.

New Zealand vs South Africa Probable XIs

New Zealand

Probable XI

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry.

South Africa

Probable XI

Neil Brand (c), Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, David Bedingham, Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson.

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction

New Zealand thumped South Africa in the opening game of the two-match Test series. While the hosts will be high in confidence, the Proteas will have to fire in unison to avoid a whitewash.

New Zealand have a good amount of experience under their belt and expect them to come out on top once again.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the second Test.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Tom Latham to score a hundred? Yes No 0 votes