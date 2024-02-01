New Zealand vs South Africa Test Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

New Zealand are all set to host South Africa for a two-match Test series, starting Sunday February 4. Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will host the first Test, while Seddon Pak in Hamilton will host the second and final match of the series.

The Black Caps will feature former skipper Kane Williamson in the 14-member squad. Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, and Ish Sodhi are the major players who have been dropped. Tom Blundell and pacer Kyle Jamieson are also doubtful for the first Test due to fitness concerns.

Tim Southee will be leading the hosts while William O’Rourke could be in line for his Test debut in the second Test in Hamilton.

South Africa have announced a weakened squad, with the majority of red-ball players participating in the SA20 league. David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen, who were part of the India series in January 2024, are the only two players retained.

Neil Brand will lead the side with a total of seven uncapped players part of the squad. Brand, who led South Africa A to a 2-1 series win over the West Indies A in December 2023, is one of the uncapped players.

The other six uncapped players are batter Raynard van Tonder, all-rounders Ruan de Swardt and Mihlali Mpongwana, pacer Tshepo Moreki, spinner Shaun von Berg and wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin.

This series is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25. New Zealand are currently third in the standings, while South Africa are fourth.

New Zealand vs South Africa Test Series 2024: Head-to-Head Record in Tests

New Zealand and South Africa have faced each other in the longest format of the game on 47 occasions. New Zealand have bagged just five wins while South Africa are on top with 26 victories, with 16 encounters ending in a draw.

Matches Played: 47

New Zealand Won: 5

South Africa Won: 26

No Result: 0

Drawn: 16

New Zealand vs South Africa Test Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 4 to 8

First Test - New Zealand vs South Africa, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 3:30 AM

February 13 to 17

Second Test - New Zealand vs South Africa, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 3:30 AM

New Zealand vs South Africa Test Series 2024: Live Streaming Details

Amazon Prime Video will livestream both the games for fans in India. However, there is no official information about the live telecast in India.

New Zealand vs South Africa Test Series 2024: Full Squads

New Zealand

Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

South Africa

Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Kegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App