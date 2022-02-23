Stats: New Zealand vs South Africa in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

New Zealand and South Africa have met five times in the Women's Cricket World Cup, with New Zealand winning three matches and the remaining two being abandoned.

In all three matches, it was New Zealand who batted first and South Africa who chased. All three matches also saw New Zealand take the 10 wickets of the South African team. South Africa could not manage the same even once against the Kiwis.

Key stats from New Zealand vs South Africa matches at the World Cup

321/5 by South Africa in 2013 is the highest team total.

51 all-out by South Africa in 2009 is the lowest team total.

145 runs scored by Sophie Devine of New Zealand is the most number of runs scored by a player.

145 by Sophie Devine in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player.

2 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams in the World Cup. Both have been scored by New Zealand players - Sophie Devine and Emily Drumm.

4 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. All four have been scored by New Zealand players - Amy Satterthwaite, Sara McGlashan, Nicola Browne and Suzie Bates.

5 wickets taken by Suzie Bates is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

4/2 by Aimee Watkins of New Zealand in 2009 is the best bowling performance by a player.

4 dismissals by Rachel Priest of New Zealand is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

2 dismissals is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. This has been done by multiple wicket-keepers.

2 catches by Frances Mackay of New Zealand each is the most number of catches taken by a player.

2 catches by Frances Mackay in 2013 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

