New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are scheduled to lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, March 25. Eden Park in Auckland will host the contest.

The Black Caps will be captained by Tom Latham in the absence of Tim Southee and Kane Williamson. The Kiwis have a relatively young squad. Will Young and Finn Allen should open the batting with skipper Latham and Henry Nicholls in the middle order.

Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell bring in a lot of firepower to New Zealand’s middle-order. The hosts won’t have the services of Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out of the first ODI due to a hamstring injury.

Sri Lanka will go into the match after losing the Test series 0-1. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis should open the batting for the Islanders. A lot will depend on Dhananjaya de Silva, who can perform with both bat and ball.

Sri Lanka’s batting has a fair amount of depth as the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga can also add valuable runs on the board. Hasaranga is also likely to share the spin-bowling mantle with Maheesh Theekshana.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Date and Time: March 25, 2022, Saturday, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park in Auckland is good for batting. But fast bowlers also get a lot of assistance from the surface. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go for teams.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

There will be a 7 percent chance of rain, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

New Zealand

Will Young, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (C & WK), Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

New Zealand will start the match as favorites, although they don’t have quite a few of their big names. Sri Lanka need to fight hard to beat the Black Caps.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

