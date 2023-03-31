New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Sri Lanka face each other in the opening game of a three-match T20I series on Sunday (April 2) at Eden Park in Auckland.

The Black Caps will be led by Tom Latham in the absence of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, who're both in India for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite missing some key players, the hosts have a strong squad at their disposal.

Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham and Tim Seifert are explosive batters in the middle order. Ish Sodhi and Rachin Ravindra will take care of the spin department. Adam Milne and Matt Henry have genuine pace. Henry Shipley will also be high on confidence after his fifer in the Auckland ODI.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are at full strength and will be captained by Dasun Shanaka, who wouldn’t be high on confidence after the Islanders lost the ODI series 2-0. The visitors, though, will look to take advantage of New Zealand’s depleted squad.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana are two of their star bowlers, and a lot will depend on them. Kusal Perera is an explosive batter and needs to take his team off to a decent if not flying start. Captain Shanaka also needs to up his game.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: April 2, 2022, Sunday; 05:30 am IST

Venue: Eden Park in Auckland

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The average score at Eden Park is around 175, indicating that a high-scoring game could on the cards. The winning the toss should look to chase.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

There's a 20 percent chance of rain during the game. The temperature will likely be around the 23-degree Celsius mark.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

New Zealand

Will Young, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert (wk), Tom Latham (C), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley, Adam Milne, Matt Henry

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

New Zealand will be brimming with confidence after beating Sri Lanka in the ODI series. Although they don’t have quite a few of their first-choice players, they have some game-changers in their ranks.

Prediction: New Zealand to win

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

