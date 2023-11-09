New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The final round of the 2023 World Cup league stage will begin today. New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. It is the last league-round match for both nations.

New Zealand find themselves in a do-or-die situation. The Blackcaps started their 2023 World Cup campaign with four consecutive wins, but they have suffered a defeat in their previous four outings.

On the other side, Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the race to the semifinals. However, the former world champions will aim to secure a win and keep themselves alive in the race to Champions Trophy 2025.

Before the high-stakes match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka starts, here's an in-depth preview of the 2023 World Cup fixture.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 41, 2023 World Cup.

Date and Time: November 9, 2023, Thursday; 2 pm IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru is a batting paradise. With the boundaries being short as well, teams have scored heaps of runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the last match on this ground, New Zealand scored 401 runs against Pakistan.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka weather forecast

Thundershowers are expected during the match hours in Bengaluru. There is a 70% chance of rain in the afternoon, but it comes down to 16% at night. Fans may not witness a full 100-over game between New Zealand and Sri Lanka due to rain interruptions.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka probable XIs

New Zealand:

Probable XI

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Sri Lanka:

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananajaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match prediction

New Zealand have a stronger side than Sri Lanka on paper, but the Blackcaps' confidence levels would be low, having suffered four defeats on a trot. Meanwhile, the islanders will be motivated to bring their 'A' game to the table after the controversial loss against Bangladesh.

Also, Sri Lanka's hopes of playing in the 2025 Champions Trophy rely heavily on today's game. Expect the Kusal Mendis-led outfit to spoil New Zealand's party today.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).