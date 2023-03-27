New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are scheduled to lock horns in the second game of their ongoing three-match ODI series on Tuesday, March 28. Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the contest.

The first game at the Eden Park in Auckland was a completely one-sided affair as the Black Caps won by 198 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After being put in to bat first, the home team was bowled out for 274 in 49.3 overs.

Finn Allen scored 51 runs off 49 balls with five fours and two sixes. He was also the top-scorer for his team. Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra scored 47 and 49, respectively. Glenn Phillips also scored 39 runs off 42 balls with two sixes and three fours.

Chamika Karunaratne was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, finishing with figures of 9-0-43-4. Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara also picked up two wickets apiece for the visiting team. Dilshan Madushanka and skipper Dasun Shanaka accounted for one scalp apiece.

Sri Lanka found no momentum in their run-chase and were bowled out for 76 in 19.5 overs. Henry Shipley was the wrecker-in-chief with a five-wicket haul. Daryl Mitchell and Blair Tickner picked up two wickets apiece.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: March 28, 2023, Tuesday, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Christchurch has been decent for batting. The average score in 12 ODIs is 275, indicating that a fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 10-degree Celsius mark and playing conditions will be cold.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

Sri Lanka

Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

New Zealand were completely dominant in the first game, with their fast bowlers ripping through the Sri Lankan batting. The Kiwis will go into the second game as the firm favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

Poll : Finn Allen to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes