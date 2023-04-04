New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are scheduled to lock horns in the second game of their three-match T20I series on Wednesday, April 5. The University Oval in Dunedin will host the contest.

The first T20I at Eden Park in Auckland turned out to be an absolute humdinger. After loads of twists and turns, Sri Lanka won the match in the Super Over, picking up their first victory of the tour.

With seven runs needed off the last ball of the New Zealand run-chase, Ish Sodhi hit Dasun Shanaka over the ropes to take the game into the Super Over.

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana then bowled brilliantly in the Super Over as he gave away only eight runs. Charith Asalanka hit Adam Milne for a six followed by a four to take the Lankans past the finish line.

Earlier, after being put in to bat first, Sri Lanka racked up a decent score of 196 for the loss of five wickets. Kusal Perera and Asalanka scored 53 not out and 67 respectively to give their side a brilliant total.

James Neesham was the pick of the Black Caps bowlers after he finished with figures of 4-0-30-2. Daryl Mitchell then played a key role in the home team’s run-chase after scoring 66 runs off 44 balls with five fours and three sixes, but his efforts went in vain.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Three-match T20I Series.

Date and Time: April 5, 2022, Wednesday, 06:30 am IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The venue in Dunedin has hosted only a solitary T20I thus far back in 2021. New Zealand and Australia scored a combined 434 runs in 40 overs.

Another high-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

There is a seven percent chance of rain, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

New Zealand

Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Sri Lanka showed in the first T20I in Auckland that they are not pushovers by any means. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back after a heartbreaking defeat.

The team batting second will have a big advantage since the track in Dunedin isn’t an excellent one.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Prime Video.

