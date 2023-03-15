New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are scheduled to lock horns in the second Test of the two-match series on Friday, March 17. The Basin Reserve in Wellington will host the contest.

Prior to the opening Test at Hagley Oval, Sri Lanka had a realistic chance of staying alive in the World Test Championship. They needed to win the game to have any chance of making it through to the final of the WTC 2021-23. But that wasn’t the case as the Black Caps won by a wicket.

With one run needed on the last ball of the day, Kane Williamson took a single to take the Black Caps past the finish line. Asitha Fernando pulled off a direct hit at the non-striker’s end, but Williamson just managed to slide his bat in. It was an absolute nail-biter.

Williamson stayed unbeaten on 121 with 11 fours and one six, a wonderful knock when he was most needed. Sri Lanka not being able to secure victory meant that India became the second finalists of the WTC along with Australia, who qualified for the same after winning the Indore Test by nine wickets.

Sri Lanka depended heavily on Angelo Mathews, who became only the third batter from the nation to score 7000 runs in Test cricket. Tim Southee and Matt Henry bowled brilliantly in the first game. The focus will also be on Daryl Mitchell, who won the Player of the Match award in Christchurch.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test

Date and Time: March 17, 2022, Friday, 03:30 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Wellington is expected to be an excellent one for the bowlers. Batting may not be all that easy. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain on Friday and Saturday, which could lead to interruptions. Playing conditions will be windy with temperatures around the 18-degree Celsius mark.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

New Zealand

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner

Sri Lanka

Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

After losing to England in the first Test of their previous series, the Black Caps have made a stupendous comeback. They have been able to hold their nerves in crunch moments. The hosts will go into the

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

