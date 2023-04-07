New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are scheduled to lock horns in the deciding game of the three-match T20I series on Saturday, April 8. The John Davies Oval in Queenstown will host the contest.

The visitors somehow managed to defeat the Kiwis in the Super Oval at the Eden Park in Auckland. But the hosts hit back strongly in the second game with a nine-wicket win at the University Oval in Dunedin. The Lankan Lions had their chances to secure the series but failed to capitalize.

After being put into bat first, Sri Lanka lost the early wickets of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, but Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva restored sanity to their innings. De Silva looked the most confident among their batters, scoring 37 runs off 26 balls.

After losing Perera and de Silva in a space of seven balls, the visitors lost momentum and went downhill. Sri Lanka could only post 141 as Adam Milne became the third New Zealand bowler after Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson to pick up a five-wicket haul in T20Is.

In response, Tim Seifert remained unbeaten on 79 runs off 43 balls, including three fours and six sixes. On the back of his knock, the hosts chased down the target with 32 balls to spare. Opener Chad Bowes raced his way to 31 off 15.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: April 8, 2022, Saturday, 06.30 am IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The venue in Queenstown is yet to host a men’s T20I. But in two women’s T20Is, the team batting first won both times. Hence, teams may opt to bat first after winning the toss.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being and playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

New Zealand

Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, and Ben Lister.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, and Pramod Madushan.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

New Zealand looked in stupendous form in the second game whereas Sri Lanka let their opponents off the hook. The Kiwis will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

