×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twin centuries from Taylor and Nicholls ensure a crushing 115 run win over Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
53   //    08 Jan 2019, 12:21 IST

Image result for New Zealand versus Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2019

On the back of brilliant centuries by Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 115 runs in the 3rd and final ODI played at the Saxton Oval, Nelson on Tuesday. It was a dominating performance by the hosts who outplayed Sri Lanka in all departments.

Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and decided to field first and it was he who got the early breakthrough, dismissing Martin Guptill for 2 runs. Colin Munro played some lovely strokes before being dismissed for 21 runs. However, Ross Taylor and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson steadied the innings and took them to 55 for 2 at end of 10 overs.

After the Powerplay overs, Taylor and Williamson put the pressure on the Sri Lankan bowling line-up as the latter reached his half-century off 56 balls while the experienced Ross Taylor soon reached his 50 off 61 balls. However, Williamson was dismissed soon after for 55 by Sandakan.

Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls then took on the Sri Lankan bowlers with aplomb and smashed them all around the park with some big hitting. While Taylor reached his 20th ODI century off 112 balls, Henry Nicholls reached his fifty off 44 balls. Both of them continued to attack the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground right till the very end.

Towards the end of the innings, Taylor was dismissed for a well-made 137 off 138 balls after adding 154 runs for the 4th wicket with Henry Nicholls, who was in an ultra-aggressive mood, reaching his century off 71 balls. He remained not-out on 124 off 80 balls. He also added 63 runs for the 5th wicket along with Jimmy Neesham. In the end, New Zealand posted a massive total of 364 for 4 in 50 overs.

Chasing a massive target of 365 runs to win, the Sri Lankan openers Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya de Silva got the team off to a flying start as the pair added 66 runs for the opening wicket. However, Dhanajaya was dismissed for 36 by Tim Southee and Sri Lanka were then 73-1 after 10 overs.

Dickwella and Kusal Perera added 41 runs for the 2nd wicket before Sri Lanka lost 3 quick wickets. The latter scored 43 runs before being dismissed by Lockie Ferguson. Once again, it was Thisara Perera, who continued his superb form, who took on the New Zealand bowlers and reached his half-century off 42 balls.

Unfortunately, the left-handed batsman could not carry on like last time and was dismissed for 80. He added 101 runs for the 7th wicket with Gunathilaka but it was a little too late. In the end, Sri Lanka lost their last three wickets without any runs and were bowled out for 249.

With this win, New Zealand complete a whitewash over Sri Lanka in the 3 match ODI series. Their next ODI series will be against Team India.   

Brief scores: New Zealand 364 for 4 in 50 overs (Ross Taylor 137, Henry Nicholls 124*, Lasith Malinga 3/93) beat Sri Lanka 249 in 41.4 overs (Thisara Perera 80, Dickwella 46, Ferguson 4/40) by 115 runs.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2018-19 Sri Lanka Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Ross Taylor
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
New Zealand v Sri Lanka: Hosts overcome Thisara Perera...
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2018-19, 3rd ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2019, 1st ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: New Zealand beat Sri...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand 2018/19, 2nd Test: Stat...
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2018-19, 2nd Test: Match evenly...
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Preview of the Boxing Day Test
RELATED STORY
Tim Southee to captain New Zealand in T20I against Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka tour to New Zealand will be a real test of...
RELATED STORY
Malinga back as Sri Lanka ODI, T20 skipper
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
| Fri, 07 Dec
SL 210/9 & 321/5
NZXI 270/8 & 139/2
Match Drawn
SL VS NZXI live score
1st Test | Fri, 14 Dec
SL 282/10 & 287/3
NZ 578/10
Match Drawn
SL VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
NZ 178/10 & 585/4
SL 104/10 & 236/10
New Zealand won by 423 runs
NZ VS SL live score
1st ODI | Thu, 03 Jan
NZ 371/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 326/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 45 runs
NZ VS SL live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 05 Jan
NZ 319/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 298/10 (46.2 ov)
New Zealand won by 21 runs
NZ VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
NZ 364/4 (50.0 ov)
SL 249/10 (41.4 ov)
New Zealand won by 115 runs
NZ VS SL live score
Only T20I | Fri, 11 Jan, 06:00 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us