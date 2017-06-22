New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi announces his international retirement

The 36-year-old called time on his international career that began with Australia and ended with New Zealand.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 22 Jun 2017, 09:31 IST

The wicketkeeper called time on an international career that saw him play over 100 games

What’s the story?

New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi announced his retirement from international cricket after taking part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The 36-year-old began his limited-overs career by representing Australia before he respresented his country of birth, New Zealand in over 100 matches across all formats.

Speaking about his retirement, Ronchi said: “It wa a dream come true (to play for New Zealand). I can’t think of a better time to have been involved with New Zealand cricket. From the 2015 World Cup campaign through to the overseas tours of that time and some amazing games and series, it’s been a genuine highlight for me.”

Blackcaps coach Mike Hesson heaped praise on Ronchi. He said: "We'll remember Luke fondly for the energy he created in the field and his selfless attitude towards the team. He was always prepared to play a role for the greater good of the team; to do what was required even if that risked sacrificing his wicket. Luke was one of the best glovemen going around and I think that's often overlooked in a game increasingly dominated by batting and run-scoring. He was a very skilful wicketkeeper, and a very destructive batsman."

In case you didn’t know...

Ronchi’s most recent assigment in international cricket was in the recently-concluded Champions Trophy, which saw New Zealand crash out during the group stage. He scored a fifty in the opening game against Australia that was washed out but failed to deliver in the remaining two matches of the tournament, which his side failed to win and were dumped out of the tournament by Bangladesh.

The Details

The 36-year-old began his international career in 2008 when he represented Australia in four ODIs and three T20Is, during the tour of West Indies. He then went on to play for New Zealand in 2012 and played his first Test in May 2015.

Overall, he has played four Tests, 32 T20Is and 85 ODIs and scored over 2,000 runs in international cricket. His solitary century, came for New Zealand against Sri Lanka in 2015 as he scored an unbeaten 170 to help his side win at Dunedin in the fifth ODI.