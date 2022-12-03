New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Bangladesh are scheduled to lock horns in the second game of the three-match Women's T20I series on Sunday, December 4 at the University Oval in Dunedin.

Bangladesh, captained by Nigar Sultana Joty, made a horrendous start to the series. On Friday, they lost to the White Ferns by 132 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match was a completely one-sided affair.

After opting to bat first, the hosts racked up a decent score of 164 for the loss of three wickets on the board. Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put on 84 runs for the opening wicket off 10.4 overs to lay the platform.

Thereafter, Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green scored 27 and 36 respectively, helping New Zealand get to a big score. Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter and Ritu Moni picked up one wicket apiece for the visiting team.

Thereafter, Bangladesh fell flat on their fate in their run-chase. The visiting team was bowled out for 32 in 14.5 overs. None of their batters managed to get into double digits. Ritu Moni's 6 was the top score for the Tigresses. Fargana Hoque Pinky hit the only four in the innings.

Fast bowler Lea Tahuhu was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as she picked up four wickets for six runs. Even as Hayley Jensen accounted for two scalps, Amelia Kerr picked up the other wicket of Fahima Khatun.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details:

Match: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: December 4, 2022, Sunday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at University Oval is expected to be a good one for batting. Bowlers may not find it all that easy. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

There will be a 20 per cent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game. Playing conditions will। e cool with temperatures around the 17-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Isabella Gaze (wk), Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr

Bangladesh Women

Probable XI

Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Shohely Akhter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction

Going by how the series started, New Zealand are firm favourites to win the match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Bangladesh need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to make a comeback.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win this encounter.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

