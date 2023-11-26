New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Warm-up matches 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

New Zealand Cricket is all set to host the Pakistan Women’s team for a T20I and ODI series, starting Sunday (December 3).

Before the limited-over series, Pakistan Women will lock horns with the New Zealand Women XI in two warm-up games at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

Nida Dar will lead the tourists, while Leigh Kasperek has been named as skipper of the New Zealand Women’s XI side for both warm-up games.

Ahead of the team’s departure to New Zealand, Nida Dar addressed the press conference. She was delighted to have Fatima Sana and Shawaal Zulfiqar back in the squad. Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal are two bowlers to watch out for according to her in the upcoming limited-over series.

Nida Dar was quoted as saying by PCB while addressing the media. She said:

“We have some very talented young players in the squad for the series against New Zealand, including the comeback of Fatima Sana and Shawaal Zulfiqar. Umm-e-Hani is also a young bright prospect, we are working and building the right combination and also working on increasing the pool of players.”

She added:

“The players have performed well in the South Africa series at home, and our two players Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal are among the top 10 in the ICC T20I bowlers’ rankings. I have full trust in the capabilities of these players, and I believe they will make a strong comeback in the series against New Zealand.”

Before making their way to New Zealand, all players took part in a four-day training camp led by coaching staff member Mauhtashim Rasheed. Moreover, they played a one-day practice game and were involved in multiple net sessions.

Pakistan Women Tour of New Zealand Warm-Ups 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

50-Over warm-up - November 28, New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women, 3:30 AM

20-Over warm-up - November 30, New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women, 3:30 AM

Pakistan Women Tour of New Zealand Warm-Ups 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel will livestream both warm-up games. However, there’s no live broadcast for fans in India.

Pakistan Women Tour of New Zealand Warm-Ups 2023: Full Squads

Pakistan Women:

Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar (c), Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

New Zealand Women XI:

Abigale Gerken, Georgia Plimmer, Olivia Gain, Flora Devonshire, Ocean Bartlett, Bella James Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Gabby Sullivan, Kayley Knight, Leigh Kasperek (c), Nensi Patel, Rosemary Mair