New Zealand World Test Championship 2021-23 Schedule: Complete Series List and Details

New Zealand became the world's first ICC Test Champions by defeating India in the inaugural WTC Final in Southampton. The Blackcaps earned a place in the summit clash because of their excellent performance in the home series.

Kane Williamson's men will now look forward to defending their title successfully by continuing in the same vein during the new World Test Championship cycle. The league round of the WTC's second edition will begin on June 2021 and conclude on June 2023.

Like the first edition of the tournament, each participant will play three home and three away series in the WTC 2021-23 cycle. Here's a look at the defending champions New Zealand's schedule.

New Zealand ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Series Details

New Zealand tour of India, 2021

Interestingly, the Blackcaps will open their new WTC campaign against India. The Kiwis did not lose a single Test to Virat Kohli's men in the first edition of the tournament. It will be exciting to see how the defending champions perform on Indian soil during the 2-Test series scheduled to happen later this year.

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2021-22

The Blackcaps will play their first home series of this new tournament versus Bangladesh. The series will also comprise two Tests, and is scheduled to happen from December 2021 to January 2022.

South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2022

After the Bangladesh cricket team, the Proteas will pay a visit to New Zealand for a 2-Test series in February 2022.

New Zealand tour of England, 2022

New Zealand will travel to the United Kingdom again in the 2022 English summer. The Blackcaps will play a 3-Test series against England. The home side will be keen to avenge the series loss it suffered versus the Kiwis in the summer of 2022.

New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2022

The Blackcaps will play their final away series under the new WTC cycle against Pakistan. The United Arab Emirates will likely host the 2-match Test series between the two teams. The schedule for this series has not been released yet, but it will probably happen in November 2022.

Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2022

Soon after the away series against Pakistan, New Zealand will return home and conclude their campaign with a 2-Test series against Sri Lanka. The two Tests between the Islanders and the Kiwis is likely take place in December 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy