New Zealand XI vs Netherlands 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

New Zealand XI and the Netherlands will take part in two warm-up One Day matches and a T20 ahead of their white-ball international series. The series, starting March 25, consists of a one-off T20 and three ODIs.

McLean Park and Napier will host all warm-up games. Michael Bracewell will lead the New Zealand XI, with Ross Taylor being part of the squad. Pieter Seelar, meanwhile, has been named the skipper of the Dutch side in both formats.

The first warm-up one-dayer will be held on March 17 while the only T20 is scheduled for March 21. This will be a perfect opportunity for budding New Zealand cricketers to make a mark and get a chance to perform on the biggest stage.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

March 17, Thursday

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands, 1st one-day Warm-up Match, 3:30 AM

March 19, Saturday

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands, 2nd one-day Warm-up Match, 6:30 AM

March 21, Monday

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands, T20 Warm-up Match, 11:30 AM

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands 2022: Live Streaming Details

The NZC YouTube channel will stream all three matches between New Zealand XI and the Netherlands.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands 2022: Squads

New Zealand XI One Day & T20 Squad

James Hartshorn, Mitch Hay, Matt Boyle, Ross Taylor, Josh Clarkson, Jock McKenzie, Jesse Tashkoff, Jayden Lennox, Michael Bracewell (C), Dane Cleaver, Matthew Bacon, Angus McKenzie, Tim Pringle, Ben Sears

Netherlands One Day and T20 Squad

Pieter Seelaar (C), Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (WK), Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Shariz Ahmad

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee