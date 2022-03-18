New Zealand XI vs Netherlands, 2nd one-day warm-up match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast 

New Zealand XI and Netherlands are set to take part in the second of the two one-day warm-up matches on Saturday, March 19. McLean Park in Napier will host the encounter.

New Zealand XI, led by Michael Bracewell, won the first warm-up game by 42 runs (DLS Method) on Thursday, March 17. After being put in to bat first, the hosts amassed a massive score of 280 for eight on the board. Bracewell led the charge with an unbeaten 108-ball knock of 128.

His knock was laced with 14 fours and two sixes. A number of their batters got into double digits, but failed to convert. Fred Klaasen was the pick of the Netherlands’ bowlers with three wickets. Bas de Leede and Brandon Glover also accounted for two wickets apiece.

Thereafter, rain interrupted play and the visitors were set a revised target of 160 from 29.1 overs. But the Dutch team fell way short and ended on 117 for four. Opener Vikaramjit Singh looked good for his 64-ball knock of 45 before Bracewell accounted for his wickets.

Max O’Dowd and Boris Gorlee failed to cross single-digit scores. Bas de Leede stayed unbeaten on 47 runs off 56 balls with four fours. Bracewell was also the standout batter for the hosts after finishing with impressive figures of 5.1-1-14-2.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: New Zealand XI vs Netherlands XI, 2nd one-day warm-up match, Netherlands’s tour of New Zealand

Date and Time: Saturday, March 19, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park in Napier is a decent one for batting. Run-making may not be a tough task. The bowlers need to work hard for their wickets. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain on Saturday. The temperature will be around the 17 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Probable XIs

New Zealand XI

James Hartshorn, Mitch Hay, Matt Boyle, Ross Taylor, Josh Clarkson, Jock McKenzie, Jesse Tashkoff, Jayden Lennox, Michael Bracewell (C), Dane Cleaver, Matthew Bacon, Angus McKenzie, Tim Pringle, Ben Sears

Netherlands

Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Fred Klaasen, Boris Gorlee, Shariz Ahmad, Pieter Seelaar (C), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Ryan Klein

*Since it’s a warm-up game, all the players in the squad can take part.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Match Prediction

New Zealand XI looked like a much stronger unit in the first game. The Netherlands, on the other hand, looked rusty. The hosts are favorites to win their next game.

