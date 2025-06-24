"1 minute mai 3 ball daal sakta hain kya?" - Rishabh Pant cheekily asks Indian pacer during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant hilariously asked pacer Mohammed Siraj if he could bowl three balls in a minute during the fifth day of the ongoing Leeds Test against England.

In the opening session of day five, Mohammed Siraj was bowling the final over before the lunch break. Rishabh Pant, from behind the stumps, asked Siraj to speed up so that Jasprit Bumrah could bowl another over quickly.

"1 minute mai 3 ball daal sakta hain kya? Chalo chalo chalo. Boom bhai ka ek ek aur over. Mahaul banayenge (Can you bowl three balls in one minute? Come on come on come on. One more over from Boom. Let's set the atmosphere)," Pant could be heard saying.

While India were trying to sneak in an extra over from Bumrah, Siraj's over was the final one as the opening session came to a close eventually.

Rishabh Pant smashed twin centuries in the first Test

Rishabh Pant has been loud behind the stumps throughout this Test match. At the same time, his performance with the bat has been notable as well. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter smashed twin centuries in the ongoing Test, showcasing his class as a batter.

In India's first innings, Pant scored 134 runs off 178 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 75.28. The star batter backed it up with another magnificent century in the second innings as well.

He made 118 runs off 140 balls as he hit 15 boundaries and three sixes in his knock. In the process, Pant made several records, including becoming the visiting wicketkeeper-batter with the most runs in England - 808 from 18 innings. With 252 runs in this Test, he also registered the highest match aggregate by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Pant also became the first Indian to score centuries in both innings of a Test in England and only the second wicket-keeper batter to register twin hundreds in a Test match. Known for his aggressive style of play, he also smashed nine sixes in total, which is the joint-highest by a batter in a Test in England.

About the author Rishab Vm



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

