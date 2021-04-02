“10 years, A Billion Dreams” – Yuvraj Singh shares emotional video of India's 2011 World Cup win

Yuvraj Singh marked the tenth anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup win with a stirring video, reminiscing about the team's journey which led them to the title. The all-rounder added that the emotions of lifting the World Cup at home can never be expressed in words.

The 39-year-old posted the clip, which features a mix of pictures and moments from the World Cup, on social media along with a message.

In the video, Yuvraj Singh talked about two reasons that drove the team to a World Cup triumph. He said in this regard:

“It’s been 10 years since we won the World Cup. Time has gone by so quickly. The whole team wanted to win the World Cup so badly. Especially for Sachin, because we knew it is his last World Cup. We also wanted to win the World Cup in India (at home), as no other team had done that before".

Yuvraj Singh also thanked a host of players, hailing their stellar performances during the 2011 World Cup.

He credited MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir for their fabulous performances in the final and also applauded the Sachin Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag duo for their electric starts. Yuvraj Singh also praised Zaheer Khan, who finished as the leading wicket-taker of the 2011 World Cup.

“Winning the World Cup is a special memory for every cricketer” – Yuvraj Singh

In the video, Yuvraj Singh cheekily added that he played an important role in the World Cup triumph too. The all-rounder was the Player of the Tournament, despite battling with lung cancer during the competition.

Yuvraj Singh scored 362 runs at an average of 90.5 and took 15 wickets at an average of 25.13.

“Winning the World Cup is a very special memory for any cricketer. Especially at a young age where you think you want to play for India and then you play for India,” shared Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh concluded by saying winning the World Cup would always be the pinnacle of his cricketing memories, appealing to fans to continue reliving the momentous occasion for years to come.