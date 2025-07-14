"14th July and England being lucky, better love story than Romeo-Juliet" - Fans react as England beat India by 22 runs in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

A clinical bowling display helped England beat India by 22 runs on the fifth and final day of the third Test at Lord's on Monday, July 14. With the win, the Ben Stokes-led side took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against the visitors.

Chasing 193, the tourists were bundled out for 170 in their second innings. Ravindra Jadeja put up the lone fight, scoring an unbeaten 61 off 181 balls, comprising one six and four boundaries. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj showed a lot of resistance by facing 54 and 30 deliveries, respectively. The hosts bowled 33.2 overs to pick up the last two wickets as Day 5 entered the final session.

England captain Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer starred with the ball, returning with three wickets apiece. Brydon Carse also bagged two wickets, while Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir took one each. Bashir, in particular, bowled despite an injury, dismissing Siraj with a ripper.

Fans on X lauded England for winning the nervy battle in the end. One user pointed out England's luck on July 14 at Lord's, referencing their 2019 ODI World Cup glory against New Zealand due to a boundary count in the Super Over. One user wrote:

"Superb game of cricket. Great result for England, some performance to pull that out the bag."

Another user commented:

"In the end, it was just a stroke of luck that went in England’s favour to end the match. Such was the fight!!"

A third user added:

"14th July and England being lucky, better love story than Romeo-Juliet."

Here are a few more reactions:

"He cracked the game open" - England captain Ben Stokes lauds Jofra Archer on his comeback Test

Ben Stokes lauded Jofra Archer on his comeback test while reminiscing about their historic 2019 World Cup win on the same day. The 34-year-old said in the post-match show (via Cricbuzz):

"It was (extraordinary finish). It was actually part of the reason I went with Jof and myself this morning, one of those feelings, what is it, 6 years now to the day (2019 WC win).. Jof played a major role in that, just had one of those feelings he would do something special, and he cracked the game open with 2 wickets."

"Jof's first match back in the Test team, and sometimes your gut works. It is awesome to have him back. When he turns it on and the speeds come up on the screen, the feeling in the game changes," he added.

The all-rounder also heaped praise on Shoaib Bashir for batting and bowling in the second innings despite sustaining a finger injury. He continued:

"Bashir, broken hand, going out there and taking responsibility with the bat, then coming out and picking up the last wicket, absolute warrior to do that for the team."

It's worth mentioning that Stokes was adjudged Player of the Match for scoring 77 runs and bagging five wickets in the third Test.

The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester will host the fourth Test between the two teams from July 23 onwards.

Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test full scorecard.

