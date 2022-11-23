18-year-old Rehan Ahmed added to England Test squad for Pakistan tour 

Prodigal leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to England's squad for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. He was part of the U-19 World Cup 2022 squad that reached the final in the Caribbean.

The Nottingham-born youngster, who is currently representing the England Lions in a three-day warm-up fixture against the senior team in the Middle East, has impressed fellow players and coaching staff alike to earn his maiden call-up.

Making his first-class debut earlier this year in May, Rehan has so far claimed nine wickets, including a fifer, in three matches. He is also a handy proposition with the bat, having scored a century against Derbyshire in September.

The 18-year-old has been added to the group for our tour of Pakistan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 Welcome to our Men's Test squad, @RehanAhmed__16 The 18-year-old has been added to the group for our tour of Pakistan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 Welcome to our Men's Test squad, @RehanAhmed__16 👏The 18-year-old has been added to the group for our tour of Pakistan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏

England Test team head coach Brendon McCullum acknowledged that the teenager is far from the finished product, but heaped praise following his exploits in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He said:

“We know he’s not the finished article and has raw potential, but Ben (Stokes), myself and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game. The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad.”

When the squad for the subcontinent tour was named, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) surprisingly named only a solitary spinner in the form of Jack Leach. With Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid retracting their desire to play Test cricket, Joe Root emerged as the second spinner in the side.

If the young leg-spinner gets to play during the three-match Test series, he will become the youngest player to represent England in a men's Test match. The record is currently held by Brian Close, who made his maiden appearance at 18 years and 149 days.

With Rehan currently being 18 years and 102 days old, he has a shot at the record if he makes his debut across any of the matches in Pakistan.

Updated England squad for the tour of Pakistan

Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

As mentioned before, the team is currently in the UAE preparing for the Test series in Pakistan. The Ben Stokes-led side are scheduled to depart for Pakistan on November 26. The Test series between the two nations will begin on December 1 in Rawalpindi

Will the youngster get an opportunity in the spin-friendly conditions in Pakistan? Let us know what you think.

