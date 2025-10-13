"19 Nov ki yaad agayi" - Top 10 funny memes after India's dismal loss vs Australia in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Australia defeated India by three wickets in the 13th match of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday, October 13, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. With seven points from four games, Australia reclaimed the top position in the points table, while the hosts retained the third spot.After being asked to bat first, India got off to a brilliant start as their openers, Pratika Rawal (75) and Smriti Mandhana (80), put on a 155-run partnership to set a great platform. Harleen Deol (38), Jemimah Rodrigues (33), Richa Ghosh (32), and Harmanpreet Kaur (22) then got starts in the middle-order, but none of them could convert. As a result, India only got to 330 before losing all the wickets in 48.5 overs.Alyssa Healy led her side from the front in the steep chase of 331, smashing a blistering century, 142 (107). She received support from Ashleigh Gardner (45) and Ellyse Perry (42*), and Phoebe Litchfield (40) as Australia scaled down the target in 49 overs to win the match by three wickets.The high-scoring thriller between the two top teams entertained the fans, who expressed their views by sharing memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best ones:&quot;19 Nov ki yaad agayi (Memories of 19th November have come back)&quot; an X post read.&quot;We kept losing wickets, and that cost us&quot; - Harmanpreet Kaur after India's loss vs Australia in 2025 Women's World CupSpeaking at the post-match presentation, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur blamed the batting unit for the loss as they failed to capitalize on a good start by collapsing in the last few overs. Reviewing her team's performance, the 36-year-old said:&quot;The way we started, we thought we would set 30 or 40 more runs on the board. We missed out in the last 6-7 overs. We kept losing wickets and that cost us. It was a good batting wicket but we were not able to capitalize in the last 6-7 overs. The openers have been outstanding for us. For so many games they've been giving us good starts. Last three games, we were not able to bat well in the middle-overs.&quot;&quot;Our lower order took the responsibility but today the first 40 overs were really good and the last ten, we did not execute well. You're not going to be 100 per cent all the time but it's important how you come back. Lots of positives from this game. Two bad games are not going to make a big difference for us but going forward, there are a lot of things we need to sort out,&quot; Kaur continued.Australia will next face Bangladesh on October 16, while India will square off against England on October 19.