"19 Nov ki yaad agayi" - Top 10 funny memes after India's dismal loss vs Australia in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

By Balakrishna
Modified Oct 13, 2025 09:10 IST
Fans share memes after Australia
Fans share memes after Australia's win vs India in 2025 Women's ODI World Cup. (Images: X - @BCCIWomen, @EHuman0, @homelander_yyy)

Australia defeated India by three wickets in the 13th match of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday, October 13, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. With seven points from four games, Australia reclaimed the top position in the points table, while the hosts retained the third spot.

After being asked to bat first, India got off to a brilliant start as their openers, Pratika Rawal (75) and Smriti Mandhana (80), put on a 155-run partnership to set a great platform. Harleen Deol (38), Jemimah Rodrigues (33), Richa Ghosh (32), and Harmanpreet Kaur (22) then got starts in the middle-order, but none of them could convert. As a result, India only got to 330 before losing all the wickets in 48.5 overs.

Alyssa Healy led her side from the front in the steep chase of 331, smashing a blistering century, 142 (107). She received support from Ashleigh Gardner (45) and Ellyse Perry (42*), and Phoebe Litchfield (40) as Australia scaled down the target in 49 overs to win the match by three wickets.

The high-scoring thriller between the two top teams entertained the fans, who expressed their views by sharing memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best ones:

"19 Nov ki yaad agayi (Memories of 19th November have come back)" an X post read.
"We kept losing wickets, and that cost us" - Harmanpreet Kaur after India's loss vs Australia in 2025 Women's World Cup

Speaking at the post-match presentation, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur blamed the batting unit for the loss as they failed to capitalize on a good start by collapsing in the last few overs. Reviewing her team's performance, the 36-year-old said:

"The way we started, we thought we would set 30 or 40 more runs on the board. We missed out in the last 6-7 overs. We kept losing wickets and that cost us. It was a good batting wicket but we were not able to capitalize in the last 6-7 overs. The openers have been outstanding for us. For so many games they've been giving us good starts. Last three games, we were not able to bat well in the middle-overs."
"Our lower order took the responsibility but today the first 40 overs were really good and the last ten, we did not execute well. You're not going to be 100 per cent all the time but it's important how you come back. Lots of positives from this game. Two bad games are not going to make a big difference for us but going forward, there are a lot of things we need to sort out," Kaur continued.

Australia will next face Bangladesh on October 16, while India will square off against England on October 19.

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

