"2 down in a day" - Shreyas Iyer on road to recovery

Team India cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who dislocated his shoulder earlier this year during the England series, has started training and will return to action soon.

The middle-order batter sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in an ODI against England in March, which ruled him out of action for almost four months.

After missing IPL 2021 before it was halted and the ongoing Sri Lanka series, Iyer will hope to make a comeback to action during the second half of IPL 2021. His training is in full swing, and Shreyas Iyer recently shared a picture from the session.

The Mumbai-born cricketer shared a picture of two broken bats on his Instagram account from training. He captioned the image:

"2 down in a day."

Shreyas Iyer recently shared a picture of two broken bats. (Credit: Instagram)

Shreyas Iyer is currently training with former India cricketer and Mumbai stalwart Pravin Amre. Iyer has also worked with Amre previously in domestic cricket and also in the IPL for Delhi Capitals.

The cricketer also shared a picture of himself with Pravin Amre on his Instagram story.

Shreyas Iyer with Pravin Amre

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Royal London Cup 2021

Earlier this year, Lancashire announced that Shreyas Iyer would feature in a couple of matches in the Royal London Cup 2021. However, Iyer has had to cancel his stint with the county team as he is still recovering from his shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old will not regain full fitness to be available for selection in England's domestic 50-over tournament. Iyer confirmed his unavailability in a statement that said:

"I am gutted to not be able to play for Lancashire this summer, a club that has such history and ambition. I hope to play at Emirates Old Trafford for Lancashire at some point in the future."

