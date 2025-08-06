2 from ENG vs IND 2025 Tests in ICC Player of the Month nominees for July

India captain Shubman Gill and his England counterpart Ben Stokes made it to the ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for July, announced on Wednesday, August 6. While Gill looked brilliant with the bat, Stokes stepped up for his team, thanks to his all-round skills during the five-match gripping Test series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.Gill enjoyed a sensational run with the bat, amassing 567 runs in three Tests in July at an average of 94.50. The 25-year-old began the month on a stunning note as he slammed 269 and 161 in the second Test at Edgbaston, where India won by 336 runs to register their first Test win at the venue. With 430 runs across two innings, he is only behind England's Graham Gooch (456) for the most runs in a Test match.Gill continued his exploits with the bat with a crucial 103 off 238 balls in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. His efforts saw India draw the game in Manchester.With 754 runs in the series, Gill filled the void of legendary batter Virat Kohli at No. 4 for Team India in Tests. He remains the top contender to bag the ICC Player of the Month award.Meanwhile, Stokes amassed 251 runs in three Tests at an average of 50.20 in July. He also bagged 12 wickets at 26.33 to help his side lead the series 2-1 before getting ruled out of the fifth Test at The Oval.The England all-rounder won Player of the Match twice. He won the PoTM for scoring back-to-back fifties as the hosts beat India by 22 runs in a close encounter during the third Test at Lord’s. He then bagged a fifer and scored 141 against the visitors in the fourth Test in Manchester.The 34-year-old led from the front, bowling longer spells and breaking crucial partnerships to keep his team in commanding positions. He will give Gill a fitting competition for the ICC Player of the Month award.South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder also found a place in the list of nominees for the ICC Player of the Month award for July. The 27-year-old smashed an unbeaten 367 against Zimbabwe in his first-ever outing as the Proteas skipper in Tests, the second Test of the two-match series.Overall, he scored 531 runs in just two games with a staggering average of 265.50, including a 147 in the second innings of the series opener. Mulder also bagged seven wickets in the series, including a four-wicket haul in the opening Test. He was adjudged Player of the Series for his all-rounder show with the bat and ball.2 England players from ENG vs IND named in ICC Women’s Player of the Month nominees for JulyTwo England players, Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Ecclestone, have been nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month for July.Dunkley finished as England’s leading run-getter in the T20I series against India by returning with scores of 75, 22, and 46 in three games. She continued her purple patch with the bat, amassing 126 runs in three ODIs against the Women in Blue with the best score of 83 in the series opener in Southampton.Ecclestone also shone in the T20I series against India, bagging five wickets in as many T20Is. She also amassed 66 runs with the bat, including a career-best score of 35 in the second T20I at Bristol. The World No.1 ODI bowler then scalped another five wickets in three matches in the 50-over series against the same opponents. She won the Player of the Match in the second ODI, returning with figures of 3/27.Meanwhile, Ireland captain Gaby Lewis also made it to the ICC Women’s Player of the Month. The right-handed batter notched 154 runs in three T20Is against Zimbabwe, comprising two half-centuries. She slammed 87 off 50 balls in the second T20I to help her team clinch a series win before completing a 3-0 clean sweep. The Irish all-rounder also impressed with the ball, claiming three wickets in as many T20Is.Following the T20Is, Lewis scored 51 and 44 in the two-match ODI series as Ireland completed a 2-0 whitewash against the visitors.