"2 losses or 2 wins does not change the long-term plans" - Hardik Pandya reacts as India bounce back in 3rd T20I vs WI

Team India skipper Hardik Pandya hailed the importance of their win over West Indies by seven wickets at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8. With this victory, the Men in Blue pulled one back after losing the first two matches in the five-match T20 series.

Chasing 160 runs, Suryakumar Kumar produced a superb 83-run knock off just 44 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and four sixes. He was well-supported by Tilak Varma, who remained unbeaten on 49. Hardik finished the proceedings with a brilliant six to cruise home with 13 balls to spare.

Reacting to the much-needed victory, Hardik Pandya asserted that the long-term plans remain the same despite the win.

"Very important (to win)," the Indian skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We spoke as a group that these three games will be exciting. Two losses or two wins does not change the long-term plans. We have to show we are ready when it comes to such (must-win) games."

It is worth noting that the Indian think tank has set its eyes on the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA. They have not won an ICC event in the last decade and will hope that they end their barren run.

India have identified Hardik as the leader of the young troop and is currently auditioning for the mega T20 event.

"As a group, we have decided to bat with seven batters" - Hardik Pandya

After failing to get going with the bat in the first two games, which resulted in defeats, the Men in Blue bounced back on Tuesday. Although the openers got out cheaply, Suryakumar and Tilak ensured they keep the run chase under check to take the game home well before time.

Hardik Pandya revealed that it was a conscious effort to play with seven batters and urged them to assume responsibilities as Suryakumar did today.

"As a group, we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today if the batters score runs then you don't need someone at number eight," he added.

Team India will look to keep the winning run going and level terms in the series when they square off against the West Indies on Saturday, August 12, in Florida.