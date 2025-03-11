"2 years is a very long time" - Aakash Chopra on whether Rohit Sharma would play the 2027 World Cup

Former India player Aakash Chopra has expressed uncertainty about Rohit Sharma's chances of playing the 2027 ODI World Cup. He noted that the Indian captain will have to go through the rigors of international cricket for another two years to play the global event.

India won the 2025 Champions Trophy by beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. In the post-match press conference, Rohit disclosed that he is not bidding adieu to the ODI format yet.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Rohit could play the 2027 World Cup, but it cannot be guaranteed.

"Before leaving, Rohit said he is not going anywhere and will continue playing ODI cricket. Fair play, sir. He will be playing the ODIs, which is a great thing. So will he play the 2027 World Cup? I feel he can play as well, but there is no guarantee," he said (10:05).

"Based on what he said at the press conference, in my humble opinion, this does not guarantee anything because two years are left. Two years is a very long time. The gold will have to go through fire for two more years. You are pure gold already, but you are not getting younger by the day," Chopra added.

In an interview with Star Sports after India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, Rohit Sharma acknowledged that it would be too early to say whether he would play the 2027 World Cup. The Indian captain will turn 38 next month and it remains to be seen whether he is willing to go through the grinds of international cricket for another two years.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have to adopt that kind of discipline for the next 2 years to play the 2027 World Cup" - Aakash Chopra on the duo needing to work on their fitness

Rohit Sharma (right) and Virat Kohli have won four ICC trophies. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra cited Rahul Dravid's example to point out that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would have to maintain their fitness to play the 2027 World Cup.

"When Rahul Dravid was asked why he was practicing more than he used to do when he was young, he replied that he was working more on fitness than practicing. So Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have to adopt that kind of discipline for the next two years to play the 2027 World Cup," he said (10:45).

The analyst added that two years is a significant period in a professional cricketer's career.

"The World Cup is in South Africa. It will be an interesting one, and we really hope that our two absolute legends and rockstars are there. However, it comes with a caveat that two years is a very, very long period in international or professional cricket," Chopra observed.

While noting that it remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue playing till the 2027 World Cup, Aakash Chopra urged the fans to celebrate the 2025 Champions Trophy win for now. He added that the celebration should be incredible, considering every Indian fan was teary-eyed when the Men in Blue lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

