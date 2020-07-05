2002 NatWest Final win one of the great matches I have been part of, states Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly recalled India's famous win in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final against England

Sourav Ganguly also spoke about India's 2003 World Cup journey where they were beaten in the final by Australia

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said that India's famous win in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final against England was one of the great matches that he had been a part of. India faced England in the final and had been set a stiff target of 326 after a strong batting performance from the hosts.

India's chase began strongly as Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag added a century opening stand. But a flurry of wickets put England in the driver's seat and India were under immense pressure. Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh rose to the occasion, scoring 87 and 69 respectively, helping India win by 2 wickets with three balls to spare.

Sourav Ganguly celebrated the win by taking his shirt off and spinning it wildly while standing at the Lords balcony, something which has become an iconic moment in Indian cricket history.

"We all got carried away, but that's what sport is. When you win a game like that, you celebrate even more. That was one of the great cricket matches I have been part of," Sourav Ganguly told Indian opener Mayank Agarwal in a chat posted on BCCI's Twitter page.

Australia were the best team in that generation: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly was also asked which was his favourite moment between the 2003 World Cup final and the 2002 NatWest Final. Sourav Ganguly said that both had equal amount of importance as in the World Cup except the defeat in the final to a great Australian side, India played really good cricket throughout. He also said he enjoyed commentating during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, claiming that the atmosphere in every game was worth remembering.

"The World Cup final has its own place. We were smashed by Australia. They were the best team in that generation. As I said before, winning every game hands down except Australia I thought was a great achievement. NatWest had its own charm," Sourav Ganguly said.

You win in England, on a Saturday at Lords. It's a remarkable feeling it's a packed house. I am sure you will get to be there when we travel for the 5 Test matches. The World Cup final was there in 2019 when I was commentating. It was unbelievable," Sourav Ganguly asserted.