2019 World Cup semi-final against India one of the craziest games I have ever played: Lockie Ferguson 

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has described the 2019 World Cup semi-final against India in Manchester as one of the craziest matches he has ever played.

The Blackcaps shocked favorites India by 18 runs in the game to book their place in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s. The India-New Zealand semi-final was played over two days due to rain intervention. The Indians crumbed to 24 for 4 chasing a target of 240, and despite a brilliant counter-attack by Ravindra Jadeja (77 from 59), were knocked out of the World Cup.

In an interaction on the YouTube channel Cricket Life Stories, Lockie Ferguson admitted that he was nervous going into the clash against a strong Indian outfit. The fast bowler recalled:

“That was one of the craziest games I have ever played. (The match was played) over two days. We scored some 240-odd (239 for 8) and it was such an interesting vibe because we thought 240 was an okay score. We sort of got the feeling from India that they knew we hadn’t got enough, with their batting attack. Then we went and slept on it that night. My girlfriend was with me at that time. We were talking about it and she asked me if I was nervous. I said, ‘we have still got nothing to lose at this point, because we have got runs on the board and all the pressure is on India’.”

#Onthisday in 2019 India lost to New Zealand in the Semi Finals of The Cricket World Cup.

Unforgettable moments from the match 😔 pic.twitter.com/z3rVdZSd4x — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 9, 2020

Boult and Matt Henry bowled one of the best opening spells: Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson hailed Trent Boult and Matt Henry for their brilliant spells at the start of India’s innings in the match. While Henry had both Indian openers - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - caught behind for 1 each, Boult trapped Indian skipper Virat Kohli (1) in front of the stumps.

Lockie Ferguson said:

“Trent Boult and Matt Henry bowled one of the best opening spells I have seen. They knocked the top off and really put the pressure back on India. Yes, an amazing game of cricket. It was pretty special to get the win and go through to the final. And the final, it was the longest one-day game of cricket I have ever played.”

New Zealand batted first after winning the toss in the World Cup semi-final against India. They posted 239 for 8 on the back of half-centuries from skipper Kane Williamson (67) and Ross Taylor (74). Bhuvneshwar Kumar was India’s best bowler with 3 for 43.

Henry (3 for 37) and Boult (2 for 42) then combined to rock India’s top and middle order. Lockie Ferguson finished with 1 for 43, cleaning up Kumar for a duck. India were rolled over for 221 in 49.3 overs.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Sai Krishna