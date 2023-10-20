2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Australia vs Pakistan match (Updated) ft. Mohammad Rizwan and Adam Zampa

Australia secured a comprehensive 62-run victory over Pakistan to get themselves on the fifth spot in the points table. This high-scoring encounter took place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Friday, October 20.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Pakistan found themselves on the receiving end of a batting assault. The Australian openers, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, playfully toyed with the opposition bowlers for fun. Warner got a lucky break on 10 when a top edge from him, off Shaheen Afridi's bowling, was dropped by Usama Mir at short third-man.

Following that lucky escape, Warner continued batting with aggression, finding the fence regularly and treating the crowd to an exciting display of strokemaking. Interestingly, Haris Rauf conceded 24 runs in his first over of the day, which says a lot about Pakistan's struggles with the ball.

Warner went on to achieve his fourth consecutive ODI century against Pakistan in the 31st over. A ball later, birthday boy Marsh completed his century, bringing up his second successive fifty-plus score in this World Cup.

Afridi came back in the 34th over to send back Mitchell Marsh for 121. Glenn Maxwell, who was promoted up the order, bagged a golden duck after failing to execute a flick correctly. Usama Mir was successful in dismissing Steve Smith a few overs later for just seven runs.

Warner was finally dismissed off Haris Rauf's slower delivery for 163 runs off 124 deliveries, featuring 14 fours and nine sixes. Josh Inglis followed soon after for 13 runs, thanks to a brilliant review by Mohammed Rizwan, to make it two wickets in two overs for the pacer.

Eventually, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood also fell prey to Shaheen Afridi, who finished his 10-over spell with a five-wicket haul. Haris Rauf bagged a three-wicket haul as Australia ended their innings at 367/9 in 50 overs.

Coming to the chase, Pakistan openers, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique, responded powerfully. Shafique received a reprieve when he was dropped on 27 by Australia's sub-fielder Sean Abbott, right next to the boundary rope.

The duo went on to post a dangerous-looking 134-run opening partnership before Shafique departed off Marcus Stoinis' short ball for 64 runs off 61 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. In his second over, Stoinis sent back well-set Imam-ul-Haq for 70, caught at deep third man.

A few overs later, Babar Azam followed suit for just 18 runs off 14 balls, featuring three fours. At 175/3, Pakistan needed a strong match-winning partnership. Rizwan steadied the ship alongside Saud Shakeel, stitching a 57-run fourth-wicket partnership before the latter got out to Pat Cummins.

Iftikhar Ahmed was aggressive with the willow, smacking 26 off 20 balls with three sixes before getting out to Adam Zampa, caught plumb in front of stumps. Later, Zampa continued his wicket-taking run as Rizwan followed the queue to the pavilion with a delivery that was clipping the leg stump.

In the end, Pakistan got bundled out for 305 runs in 45.3 overs. Adam Zampa ended with a four-wicket haul. Cummins and Stoinis bagged two wickets apiece.

Without any more wait, let’s take a look at the list of current top run scorers and wicket-takers of the 2023 World Cup.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Pakistan's No.4 batter Mohammad Rizwan reclaimed his pole position on the standings with 294 runs from four innings at an impressive average of 98. Rohit Sharma slid down to the second rank, having accumulated 265 runs at an average of 66.25.

India's no.3 batter Virat Kohli has the third position, with 259 runs at an average of 129.5. New Zealand opener Quinton de Kock climbed down to the fourth position, having 249 runs from four innings.

Quinton de Kock holds the fifth rank, racking up 229 runs from three innings at an average of 76.33.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner continues to stay atop the bowling chart with 11 wickets from four innings. India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has bagged 10 wickets so far to have the second rank.

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has risen to occupy the third position, having scalped nine wickets. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked up nine wickets now, thanks to his five-wicket haul against Australia.

After taking his second consecutive four-wicket haul, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has the fifth rank, having picked up nine wickets overall.

Haris Rauf climbed up the ladder, taking the sixth rank, with eight wickets from four innings.