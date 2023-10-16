2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Australia vs Sri Lanka match (Updated) ft. Mohammad Rizwan and Jasprit Bumrah

Australia, captained by Pat Cummins, recorded their maiden win in World Cup 2023 after beating Sri Lanka by five wickets on Monday, October 16 at Lucknow.

After being asked to chase down a target of 210, the Aussies romped past the finish line with 14.4 overs to spare. Adam Zampa won the Player of the Match award after he had figures of 8-1-47-4.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

List of leading run-scorers in World Cup 2023

Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run-scorer in World Cup 2023. The right-handed batter has notched 248 runs from three matches at an average of 124 and a strike-rate of 93.58 with one century and a half-century to show for his efforts.

Devon Conway is second in the list, having racked up 229 runs from three matches, with a top score of 152 to show for his efforts. Rohit Sharma, who now holds the record of the fastest hundred by an Indian batter in World Cups, has amassed 217 runs from three matches with a top score of 131.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in World Cup 2023. The fast bowler has picked up eight wickets from three matches at an average of 3.44 with a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

Mitchell Santner is second on the list, having notched eight wickets with a five-wicket haul against the Netherlands to his name. Santner’s teammate, Matt Henry, is third in the bowling charts. The Black Caps’ fast bowler has also taken eight wickets and has been impressive thus far.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali and Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka have taken seven wickets apiece. Kagiso Rabada, Reece Topley, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya have also done well in the tournament.