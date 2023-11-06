2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match (Updated) ft. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in the 38th match of the 2023 World Cup on Monday, November 6, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. They won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib replaced Mustafizur Rahman in Bangladesh’s lineup. Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva came in place of Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushan Hemantha for Sri Lanka.

Perera couldn’t make a mark on his return and was dismissed for just four runs in the very first over. Sri Lanka lost three wickets before reaching the 100-run mark. Sadeera Samarawickrama was dismissed after scoring 41 runs off 42 deliveries in the 25th over.

The main talking point from the game came after Samarawickrama's dismissal, when Angelo Mathews became the first batter to be timed out in international cricket. Charith Asalanka played a fine knock of 108 runs off 105 deliveries and helped Sri Lanka post a total of 279 runs on the board.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib took three wickets on his World Cup debut and conceded 80 runs in his spell. Shoriful Islam and Shakib Al Hasan picked two wickets each.

Bangladesh lost two early wickets, which threatened to derail their run chase. However, a crucial partnership of 169 runs between Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto kept the Tigers in the game. Mathews dismissed them in consecutive overs, but it was already too late for Sri Lanka to make a comeback.

Bangladesh comfortably chased down the target of 280 runs in 41.1 overs with three wickets in hand.

Dilshan Madushanka was again the pick of the bowlers for the Lankans. He took three wickets while conceding 69 runs in 10 overs, which included a maiden. Maheesh Theekshana and Angelo Mathews picked two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock could make only five runs in his latest outing, but he still stands at the top of this list. The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter has 550 runs to his name, which have come at an average of 68.75 and a strike rate of 111.33.

Virat Kohli smashed a glorious century in his last game and took his tally to 543 runs at an average of 108.60 and a strike rate of 88.29.

Rachin Ravindra has been one of the standout performers in this edition of the World Cup. The 23-year-old left-handed batter has gone past the 500-run mark and has hit three centuries. His tally reads 523 runs at an average of 74.71 and a strike rate of 107.39.

Samarawickrama's 41-run knock took him to 372 runs in the World Cup; he's the seventh highest scorer in the tournament.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Dilshan Madushanka has reached the top of this list after his impressive bowling performance against Bangladesh. The left-arm pacer has dismissed 21 batters so far and has maintained a bowling average of 22.23.

Adam Zampa has been the leader of the Australian bowling attack so far. He has taken 19 wickets in seven games at an average of 17.15, an economy of 5.52, and a strike rate of 18.63.

Marco Jansen has showcased remarkable precision in the initial powerplay, leading with the highest number of wickets in that stage of the game. He has taken 17 wickets in the tournament.