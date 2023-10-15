2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after England vs Afghanistan match (Updated) ft. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan

England and Afghanistan played the 13th game of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday, October 15, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. England won the toss and elected to bowl. Afghanistan made one change to their playing 11 and included Ikram Alikhil in place of Najibullah Zadran.

Afghanistan had a great start to their innings, and the openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, added 114 runs for the first wicket in 16.4 overs. Zadran was dismissed after scoring 28 runs off 48 deliveries.

Afghanistan struggled during the middle overs and lost a total of six wickets by the time they crossed the 200-run mark. Alikhil, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman played a crucial role for Afghanistan and helped the team reach 284.

Alikhil made 58 runs off 66 deliveries, while Rashid and Mujeeb made 20-plus scores. Gurbaz was the leading run-scorer for Afghanistan, with 80 runs off just 57 deliveries.

The English pacers struggled in this game, and spinners came to their rescue. Adil Rashid picked three wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden. Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley, and Joe Root took one wicket each. Mark Wood dismissed two Afghan batters and gave away 50 runs in nine overs.

England lost their first wicket in the second over on just three runs in the form of Jonny Bairstow. The duo of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi pushed England on to the backfoot. Mujeeb dismissed Joe Root for 11 runs, while Nabi took the wicket of Dawid Malan.

Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed the English skipper, Jos Buttler, for just nine runs in the 18th over. Rashid Khan took the wicket of Liam Livingstone, while Nabi struck for the second time as he dismissed Sam Curran for nine.

Harry Brook held on to one end and scored his second ODI half-century. Mujeeb took the wicket of Brook, and he made 66 runs off 61 deliveries. England, the defending champions, were bundled out for 215 and lost the game by a margin of 69.

Mujeeb, Rashid, and Nabi, the three Afghan spinners, delivered thriving performances with the ball and helped them claim this historic win. Mujeeb and Rashid took three wickets each, while Nabi picked two. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq took one wicket each.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 248 runs in three innings at an average of 124 and a strike rate of 93.58. Rizwan has scored a century and a half-century each.

Devon Conway is second on this list, with 229 runs in three games at a strike rate of 104.09. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are the other two batters who have made over 200 runs in the tournament.

Kusal Mendis is the leading run-scorer for Sri Lanka. He has made 198 runs in two games at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 166.38.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the most successful batter from this game. He made 80 runs off 57 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry are the joint-highest wicket-takers in the tournament. All three bowlers have picked eight wickets each in the tournament.

Hasan Ali is fourth on this list, with seven wickets in three games at an average of 19.71, an economy of 6, and a strike rate of 19.71. Kagiso Rabada has taken five wickets in two games at an average of 16.60.

Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler in this game. He picked up three wickets for just 37 runs in 9.3 overs. Rashid has taken a total of five wickets in three games at an average of 28.40, an economy of 5.35, and a strike rate of 31.80.