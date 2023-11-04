2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after England vs Australia match (Updated) ft. Marnus Labuschagne and Chris Woakes

England and Australia played the 36th game of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday, November 4, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia made two changes in the playing XI. Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis came into the team in place of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

Australia lost their first two wickets for just 38 runs in the first six overs after being put in to bat first. It looked like they might struggle in the absence of the openers, but Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne added 75 runs for the third wicket.

Adil Rashid picked up the wickets of Smith and Josh Inglis in consecutive overs and pushed Australia in a spot of bother. Labuschagne and Cameron Green further added 61 runs for the fifth wicket.

Labuschagne scored 71 runs off 83 deliveries for Australia and was the highest scorer for the team. Green missed out on a well-deserved half-century and was dismissed for 47 runs off 52 deliveries.

Australia were bundled out for 286 runs in 49.3 overs. Marcus Stoinis provided the finishing touch with his knock of 35 runs off 32 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes.

Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers for England as he picked up four wickets in 9.3 overs for 54 runs. Mark Wood and Adil Rashid took two wickets each. Liam Livingstone and David Willey picked one wicket each as well.

England had a similar start as Australia and lost the first two wickets for 19 runs before the end of the 5th over. Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes added 84 runs for the third wicket, which played a crucial role for England. They lost the wicket of Jos Buttler for just one run in the 26th over.

Stokes scored 64 runs off 90 deliveries before getting dismissed in the 36th over. England lost wickets one after another and their tail was exposed. They were bundled out for 286 runs and lost the match by 33 runs.

Adam Zampa was the most successful bowler for Australia once again. He picked up three wickets for 21 runs in just 10 overs. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins took two wickets each. Marcus Stoinis finished with one wicket.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock remains in the top place on the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament. He is one of two batters to have scored over 500 runs in the tournament. The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter has made 545 runs in seven games at an average of 77.85 and a strike rate of 112.60. He has scored four centuries in the tournament.

Rachin Ravindra scored another century on Saturday against Pakistan. He has reached 523 runs in eight games at an average of 74.71 and a strike rate of 107.39.

Virat Kohli is still in the top three on this list. The former Indian skipper has made 442 runs at an average of 88.40 and a strike rate of 89.47. He has made one century and four half-centuries in the tournament.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in World Cup 2023

Adam Zampa has reclaimed the top position on this list with a total of 18 wickets from seven matches. His bowling stats are quite impressive, with an average of 18, an economy rate of 5.68, and a commendable strike rate of 19.

Dilshan Madushanka has performed exceptionally well for Sri Lanka with the ball. He picked a five-fer in his last outing, which took his wickets tally to 18 wickets. He has a bowling average of 22.11, an economy of 6.41, and a strike rate of 20.66.

Marco Jansen has emerged as the most prolific bowler during the Powerplay overs in the tournament. Impressively, 12 out of his 16 wickets have been claimed within the Powerplay, showcasing his effectiveness in the early stages of the game. Jansen boasts a bowling average of 20.06, an economy rate of 5.83, and a swift strike rate of 20.62.