2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after England vs South Africa match (Updated) ft. Heinrich Klaasen and Gerald Coetzee

England and South Africa played the 20th match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday, October 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. England won the toss and elected to bowl.

The defending champions made three changes to their playing 11 as Ben Stokes, David Willey, and Gus Atkinson replaced Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, and Sam Curran. Reeza Hendricks replaced Temba Bavuma in Proteas’ playing 11.

South Africa lost their first wicket on the second delivery of their innings in the form of Quinton de Kock. Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen added 121 runs for the second wicket.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen added 69 runs for the fourth. Klaasen ended up making 109 runs off 67 deliveries while Marco Jansen came up with a stunning knock of 75 runs off 42 deliveries.

South Africa posted 399 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Reece Topley picked up three wickets, while Gus Atkinson and Adil Rashid took two each.

England continued their miserable run in the tournament as they lost their first eight wickets for just 100 runs. All of the first eight batters failed to cross the 20-run mark.

Atkinson and Mark Wood showed determination and added 70 runs for the 9th wicket. England were ultimately bundled out for just 170 runs in 22 overs and lost the match by a huge margin of 229 runs.

Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 35 runs in four overs. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen picked up two wickets each, while Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj took one wicket each.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan stands as the tournament's top run-scorer. He has amassed 294 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 98 and a strike rate of 96.39.

Rohit Sharma secures the second position on the run-scorers list. He has accumulated 265 runs in four matches with an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 137.30.

Virat Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has made 259 runs in four innings at an average of 129.50 and a strike rate of 90.24.

Heinrich Klaasen has 198 runs in four games at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 139.43. He scored a century in this game.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Mitchell Santner remains atop the bowling chart. He has taken 11 wickets in four games at an average of 15.09, an economy of 4.40, and a strike rate of 20.54.

Dilshan Madushanka has picked up 11 wickets as well. He has a bowling average of 21.18, an economy of 6.13, and a strike rate of 20.72.

Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with his bowling in the tournament. He has taken 10 wickets in four games at an average of 13.40, an economy of 3.62, and a strike rate of 22.20.