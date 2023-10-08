2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Australia match (updated) ft. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja

India and Australia played the fifth match of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday, October 8, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

Australia struggled at the start of their innings and lost the first wicket for just five runs. David Warner and Steven Smith added 69 runs for the second wicket. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Warner for 41 runs in the 17th over.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a magical spell and dismissed Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey within two overs, which put Australia on the back foot.

Australia could not recover from this setback and were bundled out for 199 runs in 49.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India, with three wickets for 28 runs in 10 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin took one wicket each.

India had a terrible start to their chase and lost the first three wickets for just two runs. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped the team recover and added 164 runs for the fourth wicket. However, Kohli was dismissed for 85 runs off 116 deliveries.

In the end, KL Rahul finished the game for India with a six and remained not out on 97 runs off 115 deliveries. Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets for Australia in nine overs, including a maiden over.

2023 World Cup most runs list

Devon Conway made 152 runs in the first match at a strike rate of 125.61. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Rachin Ravindra also made a century in his World Cup debut and is second on this list. He scored 123 runs at a strike rate of 128.12.

Rassie van der Dussen is the third on the list of leading run-scorers. He made 108 runs at a strike rate of 98.18 in the first game against Sri Lanka.

KL Rahul was the highest-scorer for India against Australia. He scored an unbeaten 97 runs off 115 deliveries.

2023 World Cup most wickets list

Bas de Leede is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He took four wickets in the first game at an average of 15.5.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three wickets for 25 runs in the first game. He is second on this list of bowlers with the most wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja was the leading wicket-taker for India against Australia and took three wickets for 28 runs in 10 overs.