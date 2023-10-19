2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Bangladesh match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah

India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the 17th match of the 2023 World Cup on Thursday, October 19, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Bangladesh made a great start to their innings as the openers added 93 runs for the first wicket. They lost the first wicket in the 15th over in the form of Tanzid Hasan, who made 51 runs off 43 deliveries. This was the second-best opening partnership for Bangladesh in ODIs in 2023.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, the stand-in captain for Bangladesh in place of Shakib Al Hasan, departed for eight runs in the 20th over. By the time Bangladesh crossed the 150-run mark, they had lost four wickets.

The experienced duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah helped the Tigers reach 256/8 at the end of their 50 overs. Mahmudullah made 46 runs off 36 deliveries, while Mushfiqur added 38 runs off 46 balls to the total.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each for India. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket each.

During the chase, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a solid start for the Men in Blue. They lost the first wicket with 88 runs on the board in the form of Rohit Sharma, who made 48 runs off 40 deliveries.

Virat Kohli joined Gill in the middle and added 44 runs for the second wicket. Gill was dismissed after scoring his maiden World Cup half-century. Kohli added another 46 runs for the third wicket along with Shreyas Iyer.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 103 runs off 97 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award. This was his 48th century in ODIs and third century in ODI World Cups.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Rohit Sharma is now the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. He has made 265 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 137.3.

Virat Kohli is ranked second with 259 runs in four games at an outstanding average of 129.50 and a strike rate of 90.24. He scored his first century of the tournament in this match.

Devon Conway slipped to the third position on this list. Conway has scored 249 runs in four outings with an average of 83 and a strike rate of 104.62.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Mitchell Santner has maintained his position at the top of this list. He has taken 11 wickets at an average of 15.09, an economy of 4.40, and a strike rate of 20.54. He is the only bowler who has taken a fifer so far in the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets for 41 runs in 10 overs, which has taken his tally to 10 wickets. He has a bowling average of 13.40, an economy of 3.62, and a strike rate of 22.20.

Matt Henry has led the Kiwi pace attack effectively and has been brilliant in the ongoing tournament. He has taken nine wickets in four innings at an average of 18, an economy of 4.83, and a strike rate of 22.33.