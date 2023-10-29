2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs England match (Updated) ft. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Team India registered a comprehensive 100-run victory against defending champions England in the 29th match of the ongoing World Cup 2023. The low-scoring encounter took place at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

On a two-paced wicket, England asked India to bat first after winning the toss. This was the first time Team India batted first in this World Cup.

With the surface assisting bowlers heavily, David Willey started on a good note with a maiden to Rohit Sharma in the first over. Shubman Gill, who began on a sedate note, was the first to return to the pavilion, thanks to Chris Woakes' wobble seam delivery that nipped into the stumps.

A few overs later, Virat Kohli, who was under pressure to get off the mark, played an uncharacteristic shot to get out to David Willey's back-of-a-length delivery, caught by Ben Stokes at mid-off. Interestingly, he bagged a nine-ball duck.

Meanwhile, Rohit held on to one end, rotated the strike, and found the fence to up the scoring rate. Shreyas Iyer, who is having a poor run in the World Cup so far, got out on a good length delivery by Chris Woakes for four runs.

After 12 overs, India were staring down the barrel at 40/3. Fortunately for the hosts, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma steadied the ship and forged a 91-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put the Men In Blue in a competitive position.

KL Rahul, who looked well-set, was undone by a rash shot off David Willey after scoring 39 runs in 58 balls, featuring three boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav did exceptionally well with his well-placed shots to rotate the strike with Rohit.

Just when things looked in control, Indian skipper Rohit played a mis-timed shot to depart for 87 runs in 101 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes. The next best score was Suryakumar Yadav's 49 off 47 balls. Ravindra Jadeja couldn't live up to expectations as he fell for eight runs off Adil Rashid.

With the tailenders’ decent show in the death overs, Team India racked up a total of 229/9 in 50 overs. This was India's lowest ODI total at home since 2012.

For England, David Willey bagged a three-wicket haul with Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid scalping two wickets apiece.

In the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah started by pitching on unhittable areas with Mohammed Siraj bowling fuller lengths. As a result, Siraj conceded runs in his first two overs. However, in the fifth over, Bumrah pulled things back for India by dismissing Dawid Malan (16), who played the ball onto his stumps, and Joe Root (0), LBW, off back-to-back deliveries.

Mohammed Shami, who came in as a first-change bowler, tightened up things, running through Ben Stokes’ gate to dismiss him for a duck. Later, Jonny Bairstow (14), who played on to his timber, departed to the pavilion to make life tough for England batters. The Brits ended the powerplay at 40/4.

In his second over, Kuldeep Yadav stunned Jos Buttler (10) with an unplayable delivery and removed his stumps. Eventually, England got bundled out for 129 runs in 34.5 overs, losing the game by 100 runs.

For India, Shami finished with a four-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets, with Kuldeep picking up two scalps. On that note, let’s take a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of the 2023 World Cup.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock remains at the top of the run-scoring charts with 431 runs from six innings at an average of 71.83. Australian opener David Warner occupies the second rank, having scored 413 runs in six innings at an average of 68.83.

New Zealand's batting sensation Rachin Ravindra occupies the third position with 406 runs at an average of 81.2. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma rose through the ranks to bag the fourth spot with 398 runs.

South African middle-order batter Aiden Markram is fifth, accumulating 356 runs from six innings at an average of 59.33. Virat Kohli slid down to the sixth spot with 354 runs.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa maintained his top position with 16 wickets from six innings. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been consistently making batters gasp for breath as he secured the second rank with 14 wickets.

New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has scalped 14 wickets and occupies the third rank.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi occupies the fourth rank with 13 scalps and South African all-rounder Marco Jansen, who also has 13 wickets, is fifth.