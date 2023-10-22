2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs New Zealand match (Updated) ft. Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner 

Team India registered a four-wicket win over New Zealand to gain the No. 1 position in the 2023 World Cup standings. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala hosted this exciting match.

On a slow and sluggish wicket, India won the toss and opted to bowl first, keeping the dew factor in mind. Pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bowled disciplined lines and lengths right from the first over of the game.

Siraj was successful in sending Devon Conway back to the hut for a duck as the batter flicked a ball to Shreyas Iyer at square leg. After the duo built more pressure, Mohammed Shami came in and rattled Will Young's timber on the back of brilliant work done by his colleagues.

With the scoreboard reading 19/2, Daryl Mitchell joined hands with Rachin Ravindra to make it one-way traffic for New Zealand, partly thanks to India's poor fielding efforts. Rachin Ravindra was dropped on 12 by Ravindra Jadeja.

Later, Daryl Mitchell received two reprieves on 59 and 69 by KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah, respectively.

Ravindra finally departed off Shami's length ball on 75 from 87 balls, featuring six fours and one six. Mitchell continued his batting brilliance as he went on to score his fifth ODI century, in 100 balls.

Nonetheless, Team India pulled things back in the latter stages of the game with Kuldeep Yadav bagging two wickets to keep the opposition on the back foot. Shami, in the death overs, sent a reminder to his critics, picking up the wickets of Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, and Daryl Mitchell to complete his five-wicket haul.

Eventually, New Zealand were bowled out for 273 runs in exactly 50 overs with Mitchell being the highest scorer - 130 runs off 127 balls with nine fours and five sixes. Interestingly, the Kiwis lost their last seven wickets for just 68 runs.

Moving to the chase, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started with a watchful approach, treating bad balls with disdain. Surprisingly, Trent Boult didn't get any swing in the initial overs and as a result, he was on the receiving end of a few boundaries.

Both the batters found the fence on a consistent basis as they built a 71-run opening stand. Rohit then got out to Lockie Ferguson, dragging one onto his stumps for 46 runs off 40 balls, featuring four fours and as many sixes.

In his next over, Ferguson sent back Gill. The Punjab batsman played an ambitious uppercut but was caught by third man Daryl Mitchell. At 76/2, Shreyas Iyer got off to an impressive start, scoring 21* runs off just nine balls with five fours before fog suspended play for a brief period.

Unfortunately, Iyer had to depart off a short ball by Trent Boult a few overs after play resumed. In-form KL Rahul also had to depart for 27 runs off 35 balls with three fours with Mitchell Santner getting him LBW. A mix-up in the middle led to the run-out of Suryakumar Yadav.

After this dismissal, the onus was on Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to finish off the chase. The duo found gaps quite frequently. Jadeja went on to score 39 runs off 44 balls with three fours and one six.

Virat Kohli was fluent in his innings as he played a 95-run knock, missing his century by just five runs. His knock featured eight fours and two sixes. Eventually, Jadeja finished off the chase with 12 balls to spare, taking India to a four-wicket victory.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the 2023 World Cup.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

India's No.3 batter Virat Kohli claimed the pole position on the batting charts with 354 runs from five innings. India captain Rohit Sharma secured the second rank after his 46-run knock to have 311 runs in five innings at an average of 62.20.

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan slid down to the third position, accumulating 294 runs from four innings. NZ No.3 batter Rachin Ravindra rose up the ladder with 290 runs from five innings.

Kiwi opener Devon Conway climbed down to the fifth position after bagging a duck against India. He has so far scored 249 runs from five innings at an average of 62.25.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Mitchell Santner reclaimed his top position, scalping a wicket against India to make it 12 wickets overall in the competition. Jasprit Bumrah settled in at the second position, picking up 11 wickets.

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka rose up the ranks to secure the third position on the standings with 11 wickets. Black Caps' Matt Henry occupies the fourth slot with 10 scalps.

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi secured the fifth position with nine scalps from four innings at an average of 21.44.