2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs South Africa match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja

India maintained their undefeated record in the 2023 World Cup by securing a commanding 243-run victory over South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

On a relatively slow track, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made an impressive start, taking the score past sixty in the first five overs. Rohit took up the aggressor’s role with Gill playing as an anchor.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada made a crucial breakthrough by dismissing the Indian skipper. After scoring 40 runs, featuring six boundaries and two sixes, Sharma departed by offering a catch to Bavuma at mid-off.

A few overs later, Shubman Gill was dismissed on 23 by an absolute corker of a delivery from Keshav Maharaj. From there, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings. The duo scored only 33 runs from overs 11 to 20 with Kohli on 37 off 38 and Iyer on 11 off 34 balls.

As the innings progressed, Kohli and Iyer increased the scoring rate. Virat marked his half-century on his 35th birthday, taking 67 balls to achieve the milestone. Shortly after, Iyer also reached his fifty, doing so in 64 balls.

In the 37th over, Lungi Ngidi was successful in sending back Shreyas Iyer for 77 runs, including seven fours and two sixes. It was a slower delivery at 116 kph, which the batter tried to slog across the line but only managed the toe-end of the bat, giving an easy catch to Aiden Markram at mid-wicket.

KL Rahul (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (22) found it difficult to score runs quickly on the sluggish surface. Kohli reached his 49th ODI century in the 49th over, matching Sachin Tendulkar's record.

For the sixth wicket, Kohli and Jadeja stitched a 41-run partnership, guiding the Men in Blue to 326/5 in 50 overs. South Africa conceded 26 extras, and all bowlers, except Markram, claimed a wicket each.

Indian bowlers were all over the opposition in the chase as South African batters gasped for breath right from the first over of the second innings.

The in-form Quinton de Kock made a swift exit after scoring just five runs, guiding Mohammed Siraj's length delivery onto his stumps.

In six overs, Proteas could manage only 19 runs for the loss of one wicket. Ravindra Jadeja shone straightaway with a quick delivery to send back Temba Bavuma, crashing his off-stump past his outside edge.

Despite Markram securing two fortunate fours off Shami, the bowler had the final laugh as he dismissed the batter in the 10th over. Shami delivered a good-length ball, inducing a thick outside edge that landed safely into the keeper's gloves.

South Africa's top player against spin, Heinrich Klaasen, fell into Jadeja's trap while trying to sweep, and got LBW for just one run. Van der Dussen was the next to depart, falling victim to Shami's length delivery that nipped back, hitting him on the pads.

The inconsistent David Miller couldn't escape Jadeja's prowess and was dismissed for just 11 runs. In the end, South Africa collapsed, getting bundled out for 83 runs in 27.1 overs. Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the star bowler for India, securing a five-wicket haul.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing World Cup 2023:

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock's run-scoring spree came to an end as he added just five runs to his tally against India. He has so far amassed 550 runs in eight innings at an average of 68.75.

Virat Kohli climbed up two spots to secure the second rank after his unbeaten century against South Africa. Overall, the batter has accumulated 543 runs from eight innings at an average of 108.6.

Rachin Ravindra descended to the third position with 523 runs to his name. Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma with his 40-run knock against SA, climbed up the ranks to occupy the fourth slot, racking up 442 runs at an average of 55.25.

There are no other major movements in the standings. David Warner and Daryl Mitchell maintain their positions in fifth and sixth place, having accumulated 428 and 375 runs, respectively.

South African batters Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen occupy the seventh and eighth spots, while Pakistani batters Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique settle in the 9th and 10th positions.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has excelled on Indian pitches, securing the top position with 19 wickets in seven innings and an economy rate of 5.52. Dilshan Madushanka from Sri Lanka occupies the second spot with 18 wickets.

After taking a wicket against India, South African all-rounder Marco Jansen now holds the third position with 17 wickets. Mohammed Shami has risen two positions to secure the fourth rank, having claimed 16 wickets in just four innings.

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi occupies the fifth rank with 16 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are on the sixth and seventh spots with 15 and 14 scalps, respectively.