2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match (Updated) ft. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dilshan Madushanka

The Netherlands were up against Sri Lanka in the 19th match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday, October 21. The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat here, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Netherlands had a disappointing start as they lost the first six wickets before reaching the 100-run mark. Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek added 130 runs for the seventh wicket and took the team’s total over the 200-run mark.

The Netherlands were bundled out for 262 runs in 49.4 overs. Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha picked four wickets each. Mahesh Theekshana picked one wicket for 44 runs in 10 overs.

Sri Lanka lost two wickets inside the first 10 overs and scored 56 runs. Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama added 52 runs for the third wicket. Samarawickrama added another 77 runs for the fourth wicket along with Charith Asalanka.

Samarawickrama remained not out on 91 runs off 107 deliveries and helped Sri Lanka win the game by five wickets. Aryan Dutt picked three wickets for the Netherlands. Paul van Meekeren and Colin Ackermann took one wicket each.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has amassed 294 runs in four innings at an average of 98 and a strike rate of 96.39.

Rohit Sharma is in second place on this list, with 265 runs in four games at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 137.30.

Virat Kohli scored a century in his last outing. He has scored 259 runs in four matches at an average of 129.50 and a strike rate of 90.24.

Sadeera Samarawickrama is in sixth place on this list. He is the leading run-scorer for Sri Lanka, with 230 runs in four games.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Mitchell Santner has taken 11 wickets in four games at an economy of 4.40. He is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Dilshan Madushanka has also picked 11 wickets in four games with an economy of 6.13.

With 10 wickets in four games, Jasprit Bumrah is third on the list having an economy of 3.62.