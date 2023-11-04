2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after New Zealand vs Pakistan match (Updated) ft. Quinton de Kock and Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan secured a comprehensive 21-run win via DLS against New Zealand to make it their second consecutive victory in the ongoing World Cup campaign. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted this high-scoring encounter.

Moving into the details, Babar Azam won the toss and sent in New Zealand to bat first. Openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra started on a positive note, putting the bad balls to boundaries. They forged a 68-run opening partnership before Devon Conway misjudged the short delivery by Hasan Ali, giving a catch to Mohammad Rizwan on 35.

Since then, it was more of a one-way traffic for New Zealand as Kane Williamson and Ravindra dominated the opposition bowlers with ease. The duo looked solid and sublime with the find of the tournament Ravindra hitting his half-century in 51 balls. Kane followed suit a few overs later to reach his fifty in 49 balls.

Babar Azam tried out different combinations but the duo continued to display their dominance. While trying to up the ante, selfless Williamson found Fakhar Zaman at long-off as Iftikhar Ahmed dismissed the opposition skipper on 95. As a result, Williamson's innings, laced with 10 fours and two sixes came to an end.

Ravinda continued his aesthetic shots and reached the third century in his maiden World Cup, scoring 108 runs off 94 balls, featuring 15 fours and one six before getting out to Mohammed Wasim Jr at deep square leg by Saud Shakeel.

In the death overs, Mark Chapman (39) and Glenn Phillips (41) propelled New Zealand to 401/6 in 50 overs, their highest-ever total in World Cup history. Mohammad Wasim Jr was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with a three-wicket haul.

In the chase, Pakistan lost their opener Abdullah Shafique quite early as he lofted one to Kane Williamson at mid-off. However, Fakhar Zaman teamed up with Babar Azam and upped the scoring rate with some gigantic sixes and good-looking boundaries.

Fakhar's impeccable hand-eye coordination resulted in his first century of the World Cup 2023, the fastest WC hundred by a Pakistan batter, off just 63 balls. Unfortunately, rain interrupted play when Pakistan were at 160/1 in 21.3 overs. After a brief delay, the target was revised to 342 in 41 overs for Pakistan.

With 182 required in 19.3 overs, it was more of a T20 encounter for the Men in Green. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman attacked Ish Sodhi, accumulating 40 runs in 18 balls, keeping their side 21 runs ahead of the DLS par score. Rain played spoilsport yet again and after a brief lullaby, Pakistan were handed victory by 21 runs via DLS.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing World Cup 2023.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Updated list of run-scorers in World Cup 2023

South African opener Quinton de Kock has been in red-hot form in this World Cup and he's leading the run-scoring charts with 545 runs at an average of 77.85.

New Zealand's find of the campaign Rachin Ravindra is closely following the top rank, having amassed 523 runs from eight innings with three centuries.

Indian batter Virat Kohli has been in tremendous touch for India, accumulating 442 runs from seven innings at an average of 442, occupying the third rank.

Australia's opener failed to create an impact against England, but he's currently settled with the fourth position, scoring 428 runs from seven innings. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma secured the fifth rank, racking up 402 runs from seven innings.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in World Cup 2023

Sri Lankan pace sensation Dilshan Madhushanka is currently leading the wicket-taking charts with 19 scalps from seven innings. Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa is in the second rank, with 16 wickets to his name.

South African pace all-rounder Marco Jansen occupied the third position, scalping 16 wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi couldn't pick a wicket against NZ, however, he's currently in the fourth position with 16 wickets.

Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is holding on to the fifth rank, racking up 15 wickets from seven innings at an economy rate of just 3.72.