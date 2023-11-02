2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after New Zealand vs South Africa match (Updated) ft. Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen

South Africa steamrolled New Zealand to secure a 190-run victory in the 32nd match of the ongoing World Cup 2023. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune hosted this encounter.

New Zealand opted to field first on a good batting surface. South African openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma started on a careful note, scoring just six runs from the first three overs.

However, Bavuma smacked Matt Henry for two fours in his second over. He continued to shift gears in the next few overs finding the fence quite frequently.

Bavuma's innings came to an end after he was caught by Daryl Mitchell at first slip off Trent Boult for 24. On the other end, de Kock continued his sedate knock, scoring 22 runs off 39 balls.

After 15 overs, de Kock upped the scoring rate to smack Tim Southee for a four and a six in the 16th over. He reached his fifty off 62 deliveries. de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen stitched a 200-run partnership for the second wicket to put their side on top.

The South African wicket-keeper went on to score his fourth century of the ongoing World Cup. His innings of 114, featured 10 fours and three sixes. Dussen continued his explosive knock, hitting a 118-ball 133 before getting bowled off Tim Southee. His knock included nine fours and five sixes.

In the final 10 overs, David Miller played a 53-run cameo off 30 balls to propel South Africa to 357/4 in 50 overs. Tim Southee bagged two crucial wickets for the Black Caps, with Trent Boult and James Neesham picking up one wicket apiece.

Moving to the chase, Devon Conway fell early in the third over to Marco Jansen, as he was caught by Aiden Markram for just two runs.

Black Caps' latest sensation Rachin Ravindra failed to score big this time as Jansen scalped his second wicket. Gerald Coetzee saw the back of Will Young for 33 runs off 37 balls.

A few overs later, Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell followed suit for just four and 24 runs respectively. Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee extended the collapse as they bagged single-digit scores.

Despite Glenn Phillips' heroics with 60 off 50 balls, New Zealand were bundled out for 167 runs in 35.3 overs. Keshav Maharaj scalped four wickets, while Marco Jansen bagged three for the Proteas. Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada ended up with two wickets and one wicket respectively.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the 2023 World Cup so far.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

2023 World Cup Most Runs List (Credits:ICC CWC Official Website)

South African opener Quinton de Kock maintained his pole position on the batting charts with 545 runs from seven innings at an average of 77.86. New Zealand no.3 batter Rachin Ravindra has scored 415 runs from seven innings to occupy the second spot.

Australia opener David Warner slid down to the third position, amassing 413 runs from six innings at an average of 68.83. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has accumulated 398 runs from six innings to secure the fourth spot.

South African batter Aiden Markram has scored 362 runs from seven innings at an average of 60.33 to settle in the fifth spot.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List (Credits:ICC CWC Official Website)

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has secured 16 scalps to top the bowling charts. South African all-rounder Marcon Jansen sits in second spot with 16 wickets from seven innings at an average of 20.67.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa slid down to the third spot with 16 scalps from six innings. New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner slipped to fourth spot with 14 wickets after going wicketless against South Africa.

Another Proteas' pacer Gerald Coetzee has racked up 14 wickets from six innings to move up to the fifth slot.