2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match (Updated) ft. Mohammad Rizwan and Mitchell Santner

On Tuesday, Pakistan won their second 2023 World Cup 2023 after beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in Hyderabad.

Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan scored hundreds as the Men in Green chased down 345 with 10 deliveries remaining. Earlier in the day, England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run-scorer of the 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter has scored 199 runs in two games at an average of 199, with a top score of 131 not out to show for his efforts. Thanks to his effort, Pakistan recorded the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

Kusal Mendis is second in the list, having racked up 198 runs in two games at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 166.38 with one century and one half-century to his name. Devon Conway is third in the list, having garnered 184 runs at an average of 184, with a top score of 152 not out.

Rachin Ravindra, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Abdullah Shafique, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock have also been impressive, and follow next in the list.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner remains the top wicket-taker of the World Cup. The left-arm spinner has taken seven wickets in two games, with a five-wicket haul against Scott Edwards’ Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Matt Henry has been impressive, too, having picked up six wickets in two games at an excellent economy rate of 4.75. Hasan Ali, meanwhile, picked up a four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Haris Rauf, Shoriful Islam and Bas de Leede have picked up five wickets apiece. Reece Topley, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan have also been impressive.