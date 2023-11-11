2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa vs Afghanistan match (Updated) ft. Azmatullah Omarzai and Gerald Coetzee

South Africa faced Afghanistan in the 42nd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday, November 10, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.

The openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added 41 runs for the first wicket and provided a decent start. However, Afghanistan looked in real trouble after they lost the first four wickets for just 94 runs. They lost three more wickets by the time they reached 160.

Azmatuallh Omarzai played a dream knock of 97 runs off 107 deliveries, his highest score in ODI cricket. He added 44 runs for the 8th wicket along with Noor Ahmad. The tailenders, along with Omarzai, helped Afghanistan reach 244 runs in 50 overs.

Gerald Coetzee took four wickets for 44 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden over. Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj picked two wickets each, while Andile Phehlukwayo took one wicket.

The South African openers gave a wonderful start to the team and collected 57 runs for the first wicket. The spin duo of Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman dismissed both the openers. Rashid Khan took the wickets of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, pushing South Africa on to the back foot.

Rassie van der Dussen held on to one end and made sure South Africa won their last group game. They chased down the target of 245 runs in 47.3 overs with five wickets in hand. Van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 76 runs off 95 deliveries.

Nabi and Rashid took two wickets each for Afghanistan, while Rahman took one wicket.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock scored 41 runs off 47 deliveries in this game and reached the top of the batting chart. He is just nine runs short of 600 runs and might reach it in the semi-final game.

Rachin Ravindra has scored 565 runs in nine games at an average of 70.62 and a strike rate of 108.44. He is second on this list. Virat Kohli and David Warner remain in the next two places, with 543 and 446 runs, respectively.

Rassie van der Dussen has joined Rohit Sharma in fifth place at 442 runs with his second half-century of the tournament, which helped him earn the Player of the Match award. Daryl Mitchell has made 418 runs and Glenn Maxwell has scored 397 runs. They are in 7th and 8th places, respectively.

Aiden Markram is four runs away from reaching the 400-run mark and is in ninth place. Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran finished as the leading run-scorer for his team with 376 runs and is in 10th position.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Dilshan Madushanka took 21 wickets in this edition of the World Cup at an average of 25. He is currently at the top of this list. Adam Zampa continues to remain in second position on this list, with 20 wickets at an average of 19.20.

Gerald Coetzee has picked two or more wickets in six out of his seven outings in the tournament. He has moved to third position on this list, with 18 wickets at an average of 19.38.

Marco Jansen has slipped to fourth place with 17 wickets to his name. Mohammad Shami has played just four games so far and has amassed 16 wickets. He has maintained a bowling average of 7.

Mitchell Santner, Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah are in the next three places. Santner and Shaheen have taken 16 wickets each, while Bumrah has 15 wickets to his name.

Ravindra Jadeja and Keshav Maharaj are in the next two places on this list. They both have picked 14 wickets apiece.