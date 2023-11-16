2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa vs Australia match (Updated) ft. David Miller and Mitchell Starc

Australia secured a three-wicket win over South Africa in the second semi-final to set the final date with Team India in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. Eden Gardens in Kolkata hosted this thrilling encounter on Thursday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first in overcast conditions. The decision backfired as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood made South African batters gasp for breath. Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, and Rassie van der Dussen bagged single-digit scores.

Aiden Markram also couldn't create any impact as he fell for just 10 runs. At 24/4, Klaasen and David Miller tried to resurrect the innings, forging a 95-run fifth-wicket partnership. Klaasen then departed for a well-made 47 runs off 48 balls.

Despite falling short of partners, David Miller continued to fight, smacking a brilliant 101-run knock off 116 balls, featuring eight fours and five sixes. Eventually, South Africa huffed and puffed to make their way to 212 runs in 49.4 overs. Starc and Cummins bagged three apiece for Australia with Hazlewood and Travis Head scalping two each.

In response, Australia's openers started on an explosive note with a 60-run opening stand before David Warner departed for 29 runs off 18 balls. Mitchell Marsh bagged a six-ball duck to put the Aussies in a spot of bother.

However, Travis Head had other plans as he tormented the opposition, smacking 62 runs off 48 balls before getting back to the hut. Steven Smith (30) and Marnus Labuschagne (18) made good contributions to keep Australia in a competitive position.

Josh Inglis contributed with 28 valuable runs as Australia looked very defensive with the willow in the death overs. In the end, Mitchell Starc (16* off 38) and Pat Cummins (14* off 29) took their side home in 47.2 overs, with three wickets remaining.

That said, let's take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing World Cup 2023.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (IND) 10 10 3 711 117 101.57 784 90.68 3 5 1 64 9 2 Q de Kock (SA) 10 10 0 594 174 59.4 555 107.02 4 - - 57 21 3 R Ravindra (NZ) 10 10 1 578 123* 64.22 543 106.44 3 2 - 55 17 4 DJ Mitchell (NZ) 10 9 1 552 134 69 497 111.06 2 2 - 48 22 5 RG Sharma (IND) 10 10 0 550 131 55 443 124.15 1 3 1 62 28 6 DA Warner (AUS) 10 10 0 528 163 52.8 491 107.53 2 2 - 49 24 7 SS Iyer (IND) 10 10 3 526 128* 75.14 465 113.11 2 3 1 36 24 8 HE van der Dussen (SA) 10 10 1 448 133 49.77 530 84.52 2 2 - 39 8 9 MR Marsh (AUS) 9 9 1 426 177* 53.25 395 107.84 2 1 2 42 20 10 AK Markram (SA) 10 10 1 406 106 45.11 366 110.92 1 3 - 44 9

Virat Kohli maintains his pole position in the run-scoring charts with 711 runs from 10 innings at an average of 101.57 with three centuries and five fifties.

South African opener Quinton de Kock couldn't create an impact in the semi-final against Australia. He overall amassed 594 runs from 10 innings at an average of 59.4.

Rachin Ravindra retained his third rank with 578 runs from 10 innings at an average of 64.22 and a strike rate of 106.44. He scored three centuries and two half-centuries in the competition.

Daryl Mitchell (552) and Rohit Sharma (550) continue to stay at the fourth and fifth spots. David Warner (528) ascended one position to occupy the sixth position at an average of 52.8. Shreyas Iyer (526) slipped one position to hold the seventh position.

Rassie van der Dussen (442) and Mitchell Marsh (426) continue to stick at eighth and ninth ranks. Aiden Markram moved from the 13th position to make it to the 10th rank with 406 runs at an average of 45.11.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammed Shami (IND) 6 6 251 41.5 3 210 23 7/57 9.13 5.01 10.91 1 3 2 A Zampa (AUS) 10 10 516 86 1 471 22 4/8 21.4 5.47 23.45 3 - 3 D Madushanka (SL) 9 9 470 78.2 4 525 21 5/80 25 6.7 22.38 1 1 4 G Coetzee (SA) 8 8 381 63.3 1 396 20 4/44 19.8 6.23 19.05 1 - 5 JJ Bumrah (IND) 10 10 497 82.5 7 330 18 4/39 18.33 3.98 27.61 1 - 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 9 9 486 81 3 481 18 5/54 26.72 5.93 27 - 1 7 M Jansen (SA) 9 9 414 69 3 450 17 3/31 26.47 6.52 24.35 - - 8 RA Jadeja (IND) 10 10 501 83.3 4 355 16 5/33 22.18 4.25 31.31 - 1 9 MJ Santner (NZ) 10 10 556 92.4 4 449 16 5/59 28.06 4.84 34.75 - 1 10 BFW de Leede (NED) 9 8 402 67 - 487 16 4/62 30.43 7.26 25.12 1 -

Indian ace pacer Mohammed Shami scalped 23 wickets from six innings to maintain his top spot on the bowling charts at an average of 9.13. Adam Zampa, the Australian leg-spinner, continues to hold the second rank with 22 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 21.4.

Sri Lanka's latest pace sensation Dilshan Madushanka stays at the third spot with 21 scalps from nine innings at an average of 25. Gerald Coetzee (20) moved one position up to secure the fourth rank. Jasprit Bumrah (18) slipped to the fifth slot while Shaheen Shah Afridi (18) retained his sixth position.

Marco Jansen (17), Ravindra Jadeja (16), Mitchell Santner (16), and Bas de Leede (16) are the next ranked bowlers with seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th spots.